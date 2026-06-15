Influencer Anmol Warikoo’s video asking people to stop complaining about their corporate jobs has gone viral, sparking a debate online. His views on career choices, happiness, and work life have divided social media users.

A video by entrepreneur and content creator Anmol Warikoo has sparked a heated discussion online after he shared a message asking people to stop constantly complaining about their corporate jobs and rethink their approach towards work and happiness.

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‘If You Hate It, Why Are You Still There?’

In the viral video, Anmol said many people spend years complaining about their jobs while making no effort to change their situation. He questioned why those who consider themselves hardworking and passionate do not try to build something of their own if they are unhappy with their current careers.

He said that not everyone can become highly successful personalities like Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli, adding that living an ordinary life is also normal and there is nothing wrong with it.

Internet Divided Over His Advice

The video has received mixed reactions on social media. While many users agreed with Anmol and said he highlighted a reality people often avoid discussing, others argued that switching careers or starting a business is not simple for everyone due to financial responsibilities, personal situations, and other challenges.

The debate continues as people share different opinions on whether workplace dissatisfaction is a mindset issue or a result of real challenges faced by employees.