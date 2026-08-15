Doctors at Ranchi's Sadar Hospital are concerned about JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, on a 15-day hunger strike. His sodium has dropped, and starvation is indicated. Medics refuse to discharge him, citing seizure risks and critical health.

Doctors Express Concern Over Mahto's Worsening Health

Doctors at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi on Saturday expressed concern over the health condition of Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for 15 days, saying his sodium level has dropped to 124 and ketone bodies have been detected in his urine, indicating starvation.

Providing an update on the health of the hunger strikers, Dr Amrita said Mahto has not eaten for 15 days and is refusing to take fluids, although he continues to drink water. "First, there is Devendra Nath Mahto, who has not eaten for 15 days. He is refusing to take fluids, though he is drinking water. An electrolyte imbalance has been detected in him. Reports show his sodium level is 124, and ketone bodies are present in his urine, indicating starvation," Dr Amrita said.

Health of Other Strikers

Addressing the press conference, she also shared the health condition of other hunger strikers admitted to the hospital. "Next is Umme Habiba. Ketone bodies have been found in her urine as well. Her blood pressure is being maintained due to fluid transfusions. Then there is Rahul Kranti. Ketone bodies have been found in his urine too, at a '3+' level, and his blood pressure is currently being maintained solely through fluid transfusions," she said.

Hospital Refuses Discharge Amid Seizure Risk

While speaking to reporters, Deputy Superintendent at Sadar Hospital, Dr Bimlesh Kumar, said Mahto's condition involved a significant electrolyte imbalance, with his sodium level at 124 and potassium also low. "The situation right now involves a significant electrolyte imbalance; sodium is at 124, and potassium is also low. If the patient exerts themselves in this condition, there is a risk of seizures or similar complications. Under these circumstances, we simply cannot discharge the patient," Dr Kumar said.

He said doctors had advised Mahto against seeking discharge and urged him to remain at the hospital for necessary treatment. "That is why we have advised against discharge, and we believe he should understand this; discharging him now would lead to serious problems. For the time being, we have advised him to stay here and allow the necessary medical treatment to proceed... his condition does not permit us to let them leave or discharge him," he added.

Dr Kumar reiterated that Mahto could not be discharged in his present condition. "Given the clear signs and symptoms of starvation, we simply cannot discharge the patient in this condition under any circumstances," he said.

On the condition of other students admitted following the hunger strike, Dr Kumar said their health conditions were also broadly similar. "The condition of all the patients here who are on a hunger strike is more or less the same. Take the patient named Manish, for instance, he is suffering from severe backache and is currently unable to walk properly. We conducted an MRI and CT scan yesterday, which revealed some issues, making medical treatment absolutely essential, which is what we are providing," he said.

Protest Over Recruitment Irregularities

As India celebrated its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto on Saturday alleged that police stopped him from participating in a Tiranga Yatra at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi.

Thousands of students and aspirants are protesting over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Mahto, who is on the 14th day of an indefinite hunger strike, alleged that police repeatedly "jostled and stopped" him while he was trying to leave his room. He said questions over the incident would be raised before the state government through the Assembly In a post on X, Mahto said, "The police repeatedly jostled and stopped me. Eventually, I sat down right outside the door of my room. I will remain seated here until I am allowed to leave. I will not undergo medical treatment either; I will stay right here and voice my position. My fight is for the rights of the people and for justice. My voice cannot be suppressed by stopping me."(ANI)