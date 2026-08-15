Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu disbursed Rs 20.61 crore to 4,967 construction workers under various welfare schemes. The aid, distributed during Independence Day celebrations, covered marriage, education, and medical assistance.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday disbursed financial assistance of over Rs 20.61 crore to 4,967 beneficiaries under various welfare schemes of the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board at the state-level Independence Day function in Barsar.

Welfare Scheme Disbursement Details

Under the Marriage Assistance Scheme, 1,758 beneficiaries received Rs 8.98 crore, while 2,788 beneficiaries were provided Rs 7.89 crore under the Education Assistance Scheme. Seventeen beneficiaries received Rs 3.54 lakh as medical assistance. Similarly, Rs 1.49 crore was provided to 60 beneficiaries under the Death and Funeral Assistance Scheme, while 109 beneficiaries received Rs 38.02 lakh under the Maternity and Paternity Assistance Scheme. As many as 68 beneficiaries received Rs 89.77 lakh for house construction, while 63 beneficiaries were provided Rs 12 lakh under the Mentally Disabled Assistance Scheme. Further, 61 single, deserted and differently-abled women received assistance of Rs 61 lakh, while 39 beneficiaries received Rs 19.89 lakh under the Child Birth Gift Scheme.

Philanthropist Honoured for Rs 80 Crore Donation

On the occasion, the Chief Minister honoured Dr Rajendra Kanwar, a 77-year-old retired Senior Medical Officer, for his contribution to society. Dr Kanwar has donated his entire movable and immovable property, valued at over Rs 80 crore, to Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital, Hamirpur.

Sukhu lauded the gesture and described it as an inspiring example of social commitment and service to humanity.

Other Independence Day Highlights

The Chief Minister also honoured family members of freedom fighters and launched a song titled 'Wo Ruka Nahi' during the Independence Day celebrations. He also presented prizes to participants of the Independence Day parade and cultural programmes in recognition of their enthusiastic participation in the state-level celebrations.