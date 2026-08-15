CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar praised Nehru's contributions to a modern India, claiming no new PSU was set up in 12 years. Congress chief Kharge also slammed the Modi govt, accusing it of failing on fundamental rights and taking undue credit.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar on Saturday emphasised that a strong foundation was laid for a modern India and scientific development during the time of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and alleged that no new public sector unit had been established over the last 12 years. "... What Kharge ji said is absolutely correct. Prime Minister Modi mentioned Nehru only once, but did not acknowledge his contributions. People should know that during Nehru's time, a strong foundation was laid for scientific development and a modern India. We are in the Opposition, and we may differ from the Congress on various issues, but Nehru's contribution in laying that foundation cannot be ignored. Over the last 12 years, not a single new public-sector unit has been established...", he told ANI.

Congress President Slams BJP Government

This comes after marking India's 80th Independence Day at the Congress headquarters, Congress President Kharge slammed the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of failing to deliver fundamental rights, evading parliamentary accountability, and fueling divisive politics while "crushing the poor."

Flanked by Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi after hoisting the Tricolour, Kharge contrasted the ruling government's record with the nation-building legacy of past Congress administrations.

Kharge targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Red Fort address, challenging the government's claims of transformation while asserting that key rights-based welfare programmes were built under United Progressive Alliance (UPA) leadership. "From the Red Fort, the PM claims credit for everything; it is a mercy he doesn't claim that the world survives only because of him," he said.

The Congress chief recalled former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's contributions in founding IITs, IIMs, and PSUs, alongside key milestones like Lal Bahadur Shastri's push for the Green and White Revolutions and Indira Gandhi's strategic leadership during the 1971 war and the integration of Sikkim. "Today, the country is moving towards modernity. Nehru laid the foundation of a modern, democratic and secular India. He established IITs, IIMs, and PSUs. Nehru ji did a lot for the country, but he did not possess arrogance. Shastri strengthened the foundations of white and Green Revolutions in the country. Indira Gandhi strengthened India's military and strategic capabilities, and also played a major role in the creation of Bangladesh. We also integrated Sikkim with India. All these were done by Congress party leaders," he said. (ANI)