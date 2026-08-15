The Income Tax Department has notified rules for a new voluntary disclosure scheme that allows eligible small taxpayers to report certain undisclosed foreign assets and income without facing further tax, penalties or prosecution under the Black Money Act.

The Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers-Disclosure Scheme, or FAST-DS, will come into effect on August 16, 2026. Online declarations can be filed until December 31, 2026.

Who is the scheme meant for?

The scheme was announced in the 2026-27 Union Budget with smaller taxpayers in mind. This includes students, young professionals, technology employees and non-resident Indians who have relocated and may have foreign assets or income that were not properly reported.

According to rules notified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), eligible taxpayers can declare certain undisclosed foreign assets, foreign income or foreign assets that were not mentioned in the relevant income tax return.

The fair market value of an asset covered by the declaration will be calculated as on March 31, 2026.