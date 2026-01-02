The MP government submitted a status report to the High Court on Indore's contaminated water incident. A vacation bench scheduled a detailed hearing on the report, which covers casualties, for January 6, following a PIL filing.

The Madhya Pradesh government submitted a status report before the Indore bench of the MP High Court in connection with the contaminated drinking water incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura area on Friday. The Court scheduled a detailed hearing on the status report on January 6, said Indore High Court Bar Association President Ritesh Inani, adding that the matter was heard by a vacation bench from Jabalpur via video conferencing.

Court Sets Hearing, Reviews Government Response

"Today, there was a hearing in the High Court regarding the Bhagirathpura case. During the hearing, the state government and the municipal corporation presented their responses, and the state government had filed a status report recently. Therefore, the court has scheduled a hearing on that status report on January 6, which details how many people have died, how many are in critical condition in the ICU, and how many are hospitalised," Inani told ANI.

The Indore High Court Bar Association President further said, "Our main demand is that every citizen of Indore city receives clean water, and that action be taken against those responsible for the events that occurred in Bhagirathpura. At least the officials should be punished so that such a serious incident never happens again in Indore. Three petitions were filed on the same issue, so I believe the court will hear it together on January 6. Today, the matter was not heard by the Indore bench, but the vacation bench from Jabalpur heard the matter via video conferencing. The court scheduled the next hearing by the regular bench on January 6."

PIL Seeks Clean Water and Accountability

Inani filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Indore Bench of the MP High Court on Wednesday (December 31), seeking to ensure the supply of clean drinking water to Indore residents and to provide proper, free medical treatment to all those affected by the incident. A division bench heard the matter on the same day and directed the state government to present the data before the court on the next hearing (today).