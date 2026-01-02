BSP's Mayawati condemned the Madhya Pradesh govt for deaths caused by contaminated water in Indore, calling it fatal negligence. Authorities confirmed contamination, with over 200 patients admitted. The NHRC has also taken suo motu cognisance.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday expressed deep sorrow over reports of several innocent citizens dying and many others falling ill after consuming contaminated water in Indore. She called the incident extremely tragic and concerning, noting that public outrage across the country over such government negligence and indifference is natural.

Mayawati stated, "It is the foremost responsibility of any government to provide citizens with basic facilities like clean water and air. But in Indore, this negligence and corruption have proved fatal, leaving families devastated." The BSP leader urged the state government to take strict measures and ensure effective action to prevent such shameful incidents. She also appealed to the central government to take due notice of the matter to ensure that such tragic events do not occur in any other state.

Official Response and Health Measures

Earlier, Indore Collector Shivam Verma said the initial report suggests water contamination, while authorities continue to assess the situation on the ground."The initial report indicates that the water is contaminated, but we are gathering more information. We have admitted 13 additional patients to the hospital. Our survey team is going door-to-door to check for symptoms among people. We are distributing chlorine tablets everywhere," Verma said.

He added that the situation is being closely monitored and the number of patients has decreased in comparison to that before."Currently, 201 patients are admitted across private and government facilities, and 71 have been discharged. The number of patients has decreased, but we are keeping an eye on the situation, and whoever is found infected is being treated," he said.

Verma further stated that the state government has assured full support to the affected families." As per the Chief Minister's instructions, free treatment will be provided to the victims. If they have deposited any money, it will be refunded," he added.

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also taken suo motu cognisance of the incident following reports of multiple deaths linked to contaminated water in the area. "Reportedly, the residents had been complaining about the supply of contaminated water for several days, but the authorities took no action," the NHRC said in a statement, seeking a detailed report from the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary within two weeks. (ANI)