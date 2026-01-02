Rahul Gandhi lambasted the BJP government over the Indore water contamination deaths, accusing the administration of sleeping 'like Kumbhakarna' and distributing 'poison'. He held the 'double-engine government' responsible for the governance failure.

Rahul Gandhi Slams 'Kumbhakarna' Administration

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the BJP-led government over the alleged water contamination incident in Indore, calling it a case of "poison being distributed" while the administration "slept like Kumbhakarna." Raising questions over the incident, the Congress leader said people had repeatedly complained about dirty and foul-smelling water, but no action was taken.

"In Indore, there was no water--just poison being distributed, while the administration slumbered like Kumbhakarna. Mourning has spread from home to home, the poor are helpless, and to top it off, arrogant statements from BJP leaders. Those whose hearths have gone cold needed solace; the government served up hubris instead," Rahul Gandhi posted on X. "People repeatedly complained about the dirty, foul-smelling water--yet why was there no heed? How did sewage mix into the drinking water? Why wasn't the supply shut off in time? When will action be taken against the responsible officers and leaders?" he questioned.

'Double-Engine Government' Held Responsible

Rahul Gandhi further escalated his attack on the BJP-led government over the alleged water contamination incident in Indore, holding the "double-engine government" responsible and calling it a failure of governance and accountability. He said Madhya Pradesh had become the epicentre of misgovernance, citing deaths allegedly linked to cough syrup in one area, children dying due to rats in government hospitals in another, and now deaths due to sewage-mixed drinking water. He alleged that every time the poor die, Prime Minister Narendra Modi "remains silent."

"These aren't "freebie" questions--they're demands for accountability. Clean water isn't a favor; it's a right to life. And for the murder of this right, the BJP's double-engine government, its negligent administration, and its callous leadership are entirely responsible. Madhya Pradesh has now become the epicenter of misgovernance--deaths from cough syrup in one place, rats in government hospitals claiming children's lives in another, and now deaths from drinking sewage-mixed water. And every time the poor die, Modi ji, as always, remains silent," he said.

CM Announces Financial Assistance

This follows reports of multiple deaths caused by contaminated water, with many others hospitalised. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the families of the deceased and free treatment to all the affected people.