A tragic plane crash in Missouri, USA, killed 12 people, including Indian tech professional Sai Karthik Varma Datla from Andhra Pradesh. The skydiving aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff near Butler Memorial Airport.

A tragic plane crash in the United States’ Missouri state has claimed the lives of 12 people, including a young Indian tech professional. The incident took place on Sunday morning at Butler Memorial Airport in Bates County, around 80 miles south of Kansas City.

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Victim identified as Andhra Pradesh native

The Indian victim has been identified as 24-year-old Sai Karthik Varma Datla from Andhra Pradesh. According to reports and his LinkedIn profile, he was working as an IT professional in Kansas City and had completed his Master’s in Computer Science from the University of Central Missouri. He was employed in the healthcare technology sector with AdventHealth and had earlier worked with Capgemini.

Aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff

The aircraft involved was a single-engine 2010 Pacific Aerospace 750XL, commonly used in skydiving operations. It took off around 11:35 AM carrying a group of skydivers. Moments after departure, the plane reportedly went down near the runway in a grassy area and caught fire almost immediately.

Suspected engine failure under investigation

Preliminary information suggests a possible engine failure just after takeoff. Officials said the pilot may have attempted an emergency turn towards a nearby highway before the crash. However, the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.

Probe underway by US safety authorities

The US National Transportation Safety Board has launched a detailed investigation into the incident. Since the aircraft was not equipped with a black box like commercial planes, investigators are relying on eyewitness accounts, photographs, and video evidence.

Another prominent victim among dead

Reports also confirmed that Jen Sharp, Technology Director of the United States Parachute Association, was among those killed. The aircraft had reportedly completed several successful flights in the days leading up to the accident.