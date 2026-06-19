Punjab Police, with Central and Malaysian agencies, secured the deportation of two KZF operatives from Malaysia. Gurwinder Singh and Manjeet Singh were arrested in Delhi, linked to a terror module targeting railway lines in Punjab.

In a major intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police, in coordination with Central agencies and the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), has secured the deportation of two wanted operatives linked to the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) from Malaysia, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab said on Friday.

The two accused, identified as Gurwinder Singh of Ambala and Manjeet Singh of Patiala, were apprehended by Punjab Police officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi upon their arrival and were subsequently brought to Punjab for further investigation, DGP Punjab Police said in a post on X.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

KZF-Backed Terror Module

According to the DGP, the duo served as key Malaysia-based operatives of a KZF-backed terror module allegedly involved in targeting critical railway infrastructure, including the Dedicated Freight Corridor lines in Punjab.

The DGP said Punjab Police had earlier busted the terror module responsible for an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on the Railway Freight Corridor line near Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district on January 23, 2026, and an attempted explosion on the same corridor near Shambhu in Patiala district on April 27, 2026.

During the earlier operation, four accused were arrested, and a cache of militant hardware was recovered, including an RPG launcher, an IED, RDX, hand grenades, and sophisticated pistols along with ammunition, the DGP said.

Transnational Conspiracy Revealed

The investigation into the transnational conspiracy subsequently revealed the alleged involvement of KZF handlers and financial facilitators operating from Malaysia.

The deported accused were allegedly instrumental in channelling terror funds through offshore accounts to KZF operatives in Punjab and facilitating plans to carry out terrorist attacks aimed at disturbing peace and public order in the state.

In a major intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police, with the cooperation of Central Agencies and the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), successfully secured the deportation of two wanted operatives linked to the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) from #Malaysia. The accused were… — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) June 19, 2026

Accused Remanded to Police Custody

The DGP further said that both accused were produced before a competent court in Patiala on June 18 and were remanded to police custody for further interrogation.

"Investigations are ongoing to unravel the broader network and identify all individuals involved in the conspiracy," the DGP said. (ANI)