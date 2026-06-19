Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut wished Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on his 56th birthday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also extended their greetings to the Congress leader via social media.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday extended birthday wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on his 56th birthday, wishing for the Congress leader's prosperity in his future endeavours. In a X post, Raut said, "Happy Birthday, @RahulGandhi ji! Wishing you good health, happiness, and strength to continue serving the nation. May the year ahead bring you success and fulfillment." Happy Birthday, @RahulGandhi ji! Wishing you good health, happiness, and strength to continue serving the nation. May the year ahead bring you success and fulfillment. pic.twitter.com/nzmcj0EEda — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 19, 2026

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Posters were put up outside Indira Bhawan in the national capital, extending birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi. Leaders across the party have extended their birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi.

PM Modi, Other Leaders Extend Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday also extended birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi In a post on X, PM Modi prayed for the Congress leader's good health and long life."Best wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, on his birthday. Praying for his good health and long life," PM Modi wrote.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended greetings, saying Gandhi's steadfast commitment to democratic values, social justice, and the welfare of the people continues to inspire many. "Warm birthday wishes to our ever-inspiring leader Shri @RahulGandhi Ji. His steadfast commitment to democratic values, social justice, and the welfare of the people continues to inspire many. Wishing him good health, happiness and strength as he continues his service to the nation and its people," Revanth Reddy in a post on X.

About Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi was born on June 19, 1970, at Holy Family Hospital in the national capital and was the first of two children born to Rajiv Gandhi, who later served as the 6th prime minister of India, and Sonia Gandhi, who went on to become the Congress president.

He is currently serving as the 12th LoP in Lok Sabha and as a member of the lower house for Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli constituency since June 2024. He was earlier represented the constituency of Wayanad, Keralam, from 2019 to 2024, and Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, from 2004 to 2019.

Gandhi served as the party president of Congress from December 2017 to July 2019. (ANI)