    'Indian scum, we do not welcome you...' Pro-Khalistan extremists spew hate on Canada's streets (WATCH)

    The rise of Khalistani extremism in Canada, exacerbated by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's perceived inaction, is evident through recent incidents of hate speech and provocations against Indians. A video circulating on social media captures pro-Khalistan extremists openly spewing hate and issuing threats

    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 11:05 AM IST

    Khalistanis having a free run in Canada is a known reality. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's inability and lack of intent to deal with Sikh extremism  in his country is now emboldening the latter to openly air their propaganda and spread hate.

    A new video has emerged on social media in which pro-Khalistan extremists are heard spreading hate against Indians. They are heard saying aloud, "Indian scum, we do not welcome you in Vancouver. we do not welcome you in Canada. Go back to your country."

    Time and again, there have been a series of similar provocations and hate speech across Canada. Yet, the Trudeau administration continues to shield the extremist agenda under the garb of freedom of expression. This is the sentiment that was expressed by social media users who were anguished by the blatant manner in which the threats were issued in the video.

    The footage is believed to have been recorded during demonstrations organized by pro-Khalistan factions outside Indian consulates in Toronto and Vancouver on Saturday.

    As both consulates were closed for the weekend, operational activities remained unaffected. Authorities took precautions to prevent protesters from approaching the consulate buildings in either city, implementing measures such as police cordons, barricades, and maintaining distance from the demonstrators. In Toronto, protesters were confined to the opposite side of the street. A senior Indian official remarked that the protesters appeared frustrated by the police presence.

    The demonstrations were organized by the separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), with Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent pro-Khalistan figure, serving as the primary organizer in British Columbia. SFJ stated that the protests were held as a tribute to Nijjar, who was assassinated on June 18 in Surrey, British Columbia, last year.

    The Khalistan movement is prohibited in India, where it is viewed, along with affiliated groups, as a significant national security concern. However, the movement continues to garner support in northern India and abroad, particularly in countries like Canada and the United Kingdom, which are home to substantial Sikh diasporas. Presently, Canada hosts a Sikh population exceeding 770,000, constituting approximately 2% of its total population.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
