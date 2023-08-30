Indian Railways announces one more special train for passengers returning after Onam celebration

In the wake of the rush of people returning after the Onam celebration, the Indian Railways has announced a special train that will operate between Ernakulam and Chennai from September 3. The reservation for the same has also commenced.

Kochi: The Indian Railways announced one more special train service between Ernakulam and Chennai route. The announcement was made keeping in mind the rush of people returning after the Onam celebrations. The reservation for the train departing on September 3 has started. There will be stops at Aluva, Tripunithura, Ottapalam and Palakkad.

Also read: Indian Railways to roll out special train during Onam for Mumbai Malayalees; Check details

Earlier, the biweekly trains between Ernakulam-Velankanni and Tirupati-Kollam received sanction from the Railway Board. The Palakkad-Tirunelveli Palaruvi Express has also been extended, and it now includes Thoothukudi.

The Ernakulam Velankanni service will run on Mondays and Saturdays, with the return trip taking place on Tuesdays and Sundays. It was originally operating as a special service with the number 06361 but has since received the new number 16361. The train will leave at 12:35 PM and arrive in Velankanni at 5:50 AM the following day. Train 16362, which will take passengers back, would leave Velankanni at 6:30 PM and arrive in Ernakulam at 12 PM the following day.

The Tirupati-Kollam service will depart from Tirupati on Tuesdays and Fridays, returning on Wednesdays and Saturdays. It will leave Tirupati at 2:40 PM and arrive in Kollam at 6:20 AM the next day by travelling via Salem, Palakkad, Thrissur, and Kottayam. The return trip departs at 10 AM and arrives in Tirupati at 3:20 AM.

Also, a special train from Mumbai to Nagercoil was given a green flag by the Indian Railways. The train would travel the Konkan route from Panvel to Nagercoil, stopping in Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and return. The train will depart Nagercoil on September 22, 29, and October 5 at 11:35 AM and reach Panvel at 10:45 PM the next day. The train will leave Panvel on September 24, 31, and October 7 at 12:10 AM, arriving in Thiruvananthapuram at 10 AM the following day.

