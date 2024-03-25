Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian PhD student in London, cycling back home, passes away after being run over by truck

    A 33-year-old Indian student from Gurgaon, pursuing her PhD at the London School of Economics, was killed after being hit by a lorry while cycling back home on March 19.  Cheistha Kochhar died on the spot. Her husband, Prashant, a software engineer, was a few yards ahead of her on his bike when the accident occurred. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

    A 33-year-old Indian student was run over by a truck while cycling back to her London home last week. Cheistha Kochhar, who formerly worked for the public policy think tank NITI Aayog, was pursuing a PhD at the London School of Economics.

    Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog, announced her death in an online statement. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Kant wrote: "Cheistha Kochar worked with me on the #LIFE programme in @NITIAayog. She was in the #Nudge unit and had gone to do her Ph.D in behavioural science at #LSE. Passed away in a terrible traffic incident while cycling in London. She was bright, brilliant & brave and always full of life. Gone away too early. RIP"

    Kochhar was hit by a garbage truck on March 19. Her husband, Prashant, was ahead of her when the accident occurred and rushed to her rescue. She died on the spot.

    Her father, Lt Gen SP Kochhar (retired), who is in London to retrieve her remains, posted a link on LinkedIn to share testimonies and memories with her.

    "I am still in London, attempting to get the remains of my daughter, Cheistha Kochhar. On March 19, she was ran over by a vehicle while riding back from LSE, where she was doing her PhD. It has devastated us and her large circle of friends," he added.

    Cheistha Kochhar, who formerly resided in Gurugram, relocated to London in September to pursue a PhD in organizational behavior management at the London School of Economics. She has previously studied at Delhi University, Ashoka University, and the Universities of Pennsylvania and Chicago.

    According to her LinkedIn page, she worked as a senior adviser at India's National Behavioural Insights Unit at NITI Aayog from 2021-23.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 9:30 AM IST
