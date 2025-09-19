Indian Army set up a free medical camp in Doda under Operation Sadbhavana after floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir. Over 100 patients have been treated, while authorities shift villagers, provide relief, and seek central aid for damages.

In a humanitarian step, the Indian Army's 26 Rashtriya Rifles set up a five-day free medical camp under Operation Sadbhavana in the Bhalesa area of Doda district. The camp is meant to support people affected by flash floods and landslides across Jammu and Kashmir. Doctors and medical staff are present at the camp to provide continuous healthcare services. Free medicines are also being distributed. So far, more than 100 patients have been treated.

Doctors and villagers welcome the initiative

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Salma from Sub District Hospital, Gandoh, said, “Such camps should be organised more often so that people can benefit. Free medicines are being given, and medical teams are available. More than 100 patients have already visited.”

Former Sarpanch of Dharveri, Mohd Iqbal, also praised the efforts. He said, “This camp is very good. It is not only for medical purposes but also for rescue work in broken roads and flood zones. They have given medicines to almost 100 patients today.”

Omar Abdullah promises help from the Centre

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir continues to suffer due to heavy rainfall this monsoon. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Kalaban village in Mendhar subdivision, where land sinking has affected many families.

He said, “This year’s rains have caused significant damage in Jammu and Kashmir. We will use whatever resources we have to provide relief. We are also in touch with the central government and will seek a major package for the state.”

Villages declared unsafe after land subsidence

Earlier, on Monday, nearly 400 people from Kalaban village in Poonch district were shifted to temporary shelters. Several houses in the area had developed cracks due to continuous rainfall and land sinking. The village has now been declared unsafe, and residents have been advised to evacuate until further notice.

Authorities, along with a local NGO, are providing essential relief material like food, water, and other supplies to the displaced families.

Rainfall damages homes and displaces families

On September 13, around 700 people were affected, and about 95 houses were damaged in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir after days of heavy rain. Relief camps have been set up to provide shelter, food, and drinking water.

Continuous rainfall in recent days has swollen rivers and created flash flood-like conditions in several districts, including Ramban. The situation has left many families homeless and in urgent need of help.

