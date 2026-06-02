A passenger alleged that his Ola driver was watching a television show on his phone while navigating a busy highway.

A routine cab ride from Noida to Delhi has ignited a fierce debate on road safety after a passenger alleged that his Ola driver was watching a television show on his phone while navigating a busy highway. The claim, shared on social media, quickly went viral, triggering widespread concern about passenger safety and distracted driving.

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The X user recounted what he described as a deeply unsettling experience during a recent journey. According to the passenger, the driver was allegedly watching the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on mobile phone mounted near the dashboard while driving from Noida to Delhi.

The passenger said the journey took place amid scorching 45-degree temperatures and that he was travelling with family members. He claimed he politely requested the driver to switch off the screen and focus on the road. The passenger alleged that when he asked the driver to stop watching the show, the response was: "If it's a problem, then get out."

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Faced with the possibility of being stranded on a highway in extreme heat with his family, the passenger said they chose not to escalate the situation and instead completed the journey in silence.

The post went viral, drawing sharp reactions from social media users. Many expressed concern over the risks posed by distracted driving, warning that watching videos while operating a vehicle endangers not only passengers but also fellow motorists and pedestrians.

Several users called for stricter action against such behaviour, arguing that passenger safety must take precedence over ratings and reviews on ride-hailing platforms. Others shared similar experiences, claiming they had encountered drivers watching movies, videos, or scrolling through social media while behind the wheel.

At the time of publication, Ola had not publicly responded to the passenger's allegations.