An Indian woman living in Singapore, Kritika Jain, shared a video showing a lone pedestrian waiting patiently for the signal to turn green at 1 am, despite the road appearing completely empty.

An Indian woman living in Singapore, Kritika Jain, shared a video showing a lone pedestrian waiting patiently for the signal to turn green at 1 am, despite the road appearing completely empty. Rather than crossing immediately, the individual stood at the crossing until the pedestrian light gave the go-ahead.

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Sharing the video, Jain reflected on what she believes is a deeply ingrained culture of rule-following in Singapore.

“I don't know if it's a habit, discipline, or just how people are wired. It's such a small thing, but it says a lot!” she wrote in the caption.

The footage captures the solitary pedestrian standing at the crossing in the dead of night, waiting for the signal to change before stepping onto the road.

A text overlay read, “Watching a random person in Singapore at 1 am waiting for the pedestrian light to turn green demonstrates how small habits shape a country.

The clip quickly went viral, racking up more than 44 million views. Many viewers applauded the pedestrian's commitment to following rules even when there appeared to be no vehicles in sight.