An Indian expat living in Paris has offered a stark reality check, reminding aspiring migrants that building a life overseas demands resilience, sacrifice and relentless hard work.

For countless Indians, life abroad often appears picture-perfect on social media, filled with lucrative jobs, luxurious lifestyles and endless opportunities. However, an Indian expat living in Paris has offered a stark reality check, reminding aspiring migrants that building a life overseas demands resilience, sacrifice and relentless hard work. Tanishq Lohan, who is based in Paris, shared a candid video on Instagram urging young people to look beyond the glamorous image of life abroad. Stressing that relocating to another country is a life-changing decision, he said, "Living abroad can change your life, but only if you're prepared for the journey."

In the video, Lohan said that many youngsters decide to move overseas after being influenced by social media, often overlooking the financial and emotional challenges involved. He pointed out that many aspirants take education or personal loans ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 60 lakh, or even more, believing it will secure them a better future. However, he stressed that investing large sums of money alone does not guarantee success.

He said, "You lose all your usual comforts, and no one is going to hand you a job on a silver platter. Finding work, even part-time jobs, takes immense effort."

Lohan also highlighted the emotional burden of adapting to a completely new environment. From learning a foreign language and adjusting to a different culture to coping with loneliness after leaving family behind, he said these struggles are rarely discussed openly. "Learning a new language, adapting to new people, and leaving your family behind, these are costs people rarely mention. I am not discouraging anyone from coming abroad; you definitely should. But make sure you move for the right reasons," he emphasised.

In the video's caption, Lohan noted that while the internet frequently showcases higher salaries and better career prospects, it often conceals the everyday struggles of settling abroad. "If you're moving just because social media made it look exciting, think twice. Move because you have a purpose, and be ready for challenges, patience, and hard work," he wrote.

The video resonated widely with social media users, many praising its balanced perspective. One commenter wrote, "Most people only talk about extreme sides, either encouraging you to move or warning you against it. This video offers a balanced, realistic perspective."

Another user echoed the sentiment, saying, "You don't get anything anywhere without making an effort; if you only want to earn while staying in your comfort zone, then why even think about coming here?"