CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slammed the government for its 'shameful' handling of NEET-UG 2026 protesters, warning of a fresh nationwide agitation if the use of excessive force and harassment of students continues.

CJP Warns of Fresh Agitation

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday said the government "should be ashamed" over its handling of student protesters and warned of a fresh nationwide agitation if action against them continued despite assurances given by the Centre. Speaking to ANI outside the Delhi airport, Dipke alleged that students protesting against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak had been subjected to excessive force and said the CJP would soon return to the streets if the government failed to change its approach.

"The government should not do all this. These were students who were protesting for their future, protesting for their rights. They were not enjoying doing this. They faced baton charges on July 20. Even if the government's greed is not satisfied after shedding so much blood, and if they continue to harass the students like this, we will hit the streets again, and we will do it soon. Using pellet guns on students as if they are terrorists? They should be ashamed! Were they terrorists? Amit Shah and Narendra Modi should be ashamed," Dipke told ANI. When asked whether the CJP would launch another agitation, Dipke reiterated, "We will do it very soon. If the Government does not agree, does not mend ways, we will have to do it."

Demands for Written Assurances

Reacting to BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's remarks on Gen Z, Dipke dismissed them, saying, "Who even takes her seriously?" His remarks come a day after CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das warned of a nationwide protest if the government failed to provide written assurances on withdrawing FIRs registered against student protesters. Das had alleged that the Centre had assured the CJP that FIRs filed against protesters in Delhi and other BJP-ruled and NDA-governed states would be withdrawn, but no written confirmation had been provided despite the deadline lapsing.

AAP Extends Support

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal extended support to the proposed agitation, saying, "They should go ahead; we support them. Ministers had stated at a press conference before the nation that the FIR would be withdrawn--so why was that lie told?"

Supreme Court's Directive

The developments come after the Supreme Court directed states to release students below the age of 18 arrested during the nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, provided they have no criminal antecedents, while permitting investigations to continue in accordance with law. (ANI)