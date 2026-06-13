Getting laid off at 44 is a nightmare. But for Himanshu Jha, it was a new beginning, all thanks to his daughter. Now, he's a successful entrepreneur and his viral story is pure inspiration.

Getting laid off is something most people would want to hide. But Indian entrepreneur Himanshu Jha is doing the exact opposite—he’s publicly celebrating his 'first lay-off anniversary'. His story of turning a bitter experience into a stepping stone for success is now going viral on LinkedIn. Himanshu explains in his post how he turned one of his toughest career crises into a massive victory in just one year. He lost his job at the age of 44, and starting from scratch at that age was not easy at all. But during that difficult phase, a simple piece of advice from his daughter changed his life forever. He remembers playing Scrabble with her one day when she told him, "Papa, do what you love to do the most." Those words gave him the courage to start his own company. That's why he lovingly calls his daughter his 'Secret Co-founder'. Himanshu says it's not enough to just teach your kids to be brave; you have to show them how it's done in real life. In his post, he also shared five important lessons for anyone facing a career setback: First, he credits his wife, Arzoo Jha, for her unwavering support. He says her belief in him during the tough times was the real secret behind his success. Second, a new beginning is possible at any age. Third, a layoff isn't the end of your career; it's often a turning point that pushes you towards the life you're meant to live. Fourth, you might lose some friends and relatives during a crisis, but it's a good way to find out who truly has your back. And finally, don't sacrifice your health and peace of mind chasing corporate goals. Health is the greatest wealth. 'Today, I don't see my layoff as a loss. It was an opportunity to build an institution I fully believe in,' Himanshu wrote. 'To those going through a job crisis or career break, I have only one thing to say: your story doesn't end here. The chapter you fear the most might be the one that changes your life.'

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The post has received a massive positive response on social media. Himanshu's experience is now a huge inspiration for lakhs of professionals who want to overcome setbacks in the corporate world and bounce back stronger.

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