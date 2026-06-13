A young man landed a great MNC job with a ₹15 lakh package. But his father is pushing him to prepare for a government job instead. The whole thing has kicked off a big debate on social media.

A young man received a job offer with a salary of ₹15 lakh per year. But his father is telling him not to take it. Instead, he wants his son to prepare for a government job, which he feels is more secure. This incident has now become a hot topic of discussion on social media. The story of a father pushing his son to prepare for a government job, even after he landed a ₹15 lakh package, has gone completely viral.

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The debate started with a post on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Ankit Kedia. Ankit mentioned that this incident happened when he was visiting his relatives. His relative's son had received a job offer from a multinational company (MNC) with a package of ₹15 lakh.

However, instead of celebrating his son's achievement, the father told him to continue studying for a government job. According to the father, only a government job is a 'real' job. He came to this conclusion after hearing news about recent layoffs at big companies like Adobe and Microsoft. He strongly believes that private sector jobs are unstable, no matter how high the salary is. This post has sparked a huge debate on social media.

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Father's anxiety is natural

People are sharing all kinds of opinions. One group argues that in today's uncertain times, the security offered by government jobs is unmatched. They say the father's anxiety about layoffs is understandable. At the same time, many others have criticised the father for imposing his views without considering his son's interests. There are also those who say that putting this kind of pressure on children is not good for their future.

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