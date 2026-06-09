Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as India's new T20I captain, replacing Suryakumar Yadav for upcoming series. Following the announcement, a video of his father, Santosh Iyer, breaking into a jubilant dance went viral, drawing heartfelt reactions from fans who celebrated the proud family moment.

Team India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer’s father, Santosh Iyer, couldn’t control his joy after his son was appointed to lead the Men in Blue’s T20I side in the upcoming series against Ireland and England, and the Asian Games 2026.

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Shreyas was officially named as India’s new T20I captain during the squad announcement for the upcoming international assignments in the format against Ireland and England, as well as for the Asian Games 2026, at the press conference presided over by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and the chief selector Ajit Agarkar at the board’s headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday, June 6.

The 31-year-old replaced Suryakumar Yadav, whose poor form led to his exclusion from the squad despite leading Team India to a successful T20 World Cup title defence in March this year, prompting a significant shift in the leadership dynamic.

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Shreyas Iyer’s Father Breaks Into Dance with His Friends

Following the news of Shreyas Iyer’s appointment as India’s T20I captain, just like every parent, Santosh Iyer found himself caught up in a moment of pure, unbridled celebration. Since Shreyas has returned to India’s setup in the shortest format after nearly three years, not only as a player but also a captain, the gravity of this comeback was felt acutely within the household.

Santosh, who has been a bedrock of support throughout the highs and lows of his son’s career, broke into a jubilant dance with his friends at their Mumbai home. In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Shreyas' father was seen dancing in joy alongside a group of friends, unable to contain his pride as the news circulated through their circle.

As Santosh Iyer sat down after dancing, his friends continued the celebration, their enthusiasm showing no signs of waning. They gathered around and cheered with sheer delight, basking in the joy of a moment that felt like the perfect validation of the Iyer family's long-standing dedication to the sport.

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Shreyas Iyer’s selection to the India squad as a captain was on the back of his impressive performance over the last IPL seasons, where he evolved into one of the league's most destructive and tactically astute middle-order batters.

After leading the Kolkata Knight Riders to their title in 2024, Iyer moved to the Punjab Kings, where he captained the side to their first IPL final in 11 years in 2025, but lost to the first-time champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a thrilling summit clash. The 2026 season saw him continue his rich vein of form, cementing his status as a pivotal figure in the T20 circuit.

A Dance of Dedication: Fans Celebrate the Man Behind the Skipper

The viral video of Shreyas Iyer’s father, Santosh Iyer, dancing in joy after his son is appointed India’s T20I captain, has struck a chord with cricket fans across the nation, and on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), erupted with heartfelt reactions.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts flooded social media with heartfelt reactions, praising Santosh Iyer’s emotional celebration as a reflection of a parent’s unconditional love and pride. Many called it a wholesome moment that highlighted the sacrifices and support behind Shreyas’ journey; others joked that the proud father was celebrating even harder than the new India T20I captain himself.

Several fans described the viral dance as the ultimate reward for years of hard work, belief, and struggle, with many agreeing few moments compare to a parent witnessing their child achieve the dream of leading Team India.

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In his T20I career, Shreyas Iyer has amassed 1104 runs, including 8 fifties, at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 136.12 in T20Is. Iyer is currently part of the ongoing T20 Mumbai League 2026, where he is leading SoBo Mumbai Falcons.

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