Mumbai is experiencing heavy monsoon rains on June 24, 2026, leading to widespread waterlogging and disruptions. The India Meteorological Department issued a Red Alert for the city and Palghar, later downgraded to an Orange Alert.

Heavy monsoon rains lashed Mumbai on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, leading to significant waterlogging and disruptions across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) initially issued a Red Alert for Mumbai and Palghar, warning of intense to very intense rainfall and gusty winds, before downgrading it to an Orange Alert. The southwest monsoon officially commenced in the financial capital on Tuesday, June 23, bringing much-needed relief from the heat but also challenging conditions.

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The arrival of the monsoon in Mumbai, although delayed compared to its normal onset date of June 10, marked a significant weather shift for the region. The IMD had confirmed the monsoon's further progression into Maharashtra and Mumbai as of June 23. This seasonal phenomenon is crucial for the region's agriculture and water resources.

Overnight Deluge and Rainfall Figures

Mumbai witnessed an intense overnight downpour between 10 PM on June 23 and 6 AM on June 24, with several areas recording over 200 mm of rain. Malwani in Malad topped the charts with 271 mm, followed by Powai at 247 mm, Charkop in Kandivali at 244 mm, and Borivali at 234 mm. Central Mumbai's Parel received 219 mm, while Dadar and Vikhroli recorded 210 mm each. Additionally, Ram Mandir registered 224 mm, Colaba 218.5 mm, and Santacruz 210.6 mm between 8:30 AM on June 23 and 5:30 AM on June 24, all categorized as 'extremely heavy rainfall' by the IMD. The city recorded over 300 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to 8 AM on Wednesday.

Weather Alerts and Forecast

Early on June 24, the IMD issued a Red Alert for Mumbai and Palghar, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, intense to very intense rainfall, and gusty winds at 40-60 kmph. This alert was subsequently downgraded to an Orange Alert at 7 AM, predicting moderate to intense spells of rain for the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, and Sindhudurg over the next three hours. A yellow alert remains in effect for the Ghats of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Satara, Kolhapur, and Nashik, indicating the possibility of moderate rain. The forecast for Wednesday, June 24, includes rain during the day and light rain at night, with a 65% chance of rain during the day and a 50% chance at night. Temperatures are expected to range between 26°C and 28°C.

Impact on City Life

The heavy rainfall has resulted in waterlogging in several low-lying areas across Mumbai, including Hindmata, Andheri Subway, Malad Subway, and parts of Sion. The Andheri subway was notably shut down due to flooding. In response to the intense downpour, authorities ordered the closure of schools and colleges in several parts of the city. While some reports indicated that suburban train and BEST bus services remained largely unaffected with major subways open, other accounts mentioned disrupted suburban train services and general hardship for commuters due to inundated low-lying areas. Drainage operations were carried out in some affected areas to restore traffic movement.

Monsoon Outlook

The southwest monsoon is expected to advance further into more parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh over the next two to three days. Widespread rainfall activity is also anticipated over Goa and Konkan through June 29.