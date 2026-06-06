A man sang Dil Dooba while holding his daughter in his arms who joined him in the performance, who chimed in with a perfectly timed 'Haan'.

A father-daughter musical moment has taken over social media, winning millions of hearts with its raw innocence, emotional warmth, and unfiltered joy. Instagram creator Yash Shrivastava, known for sharing musical clips with his young daughter, posted a video that has already crossed 20.3 million views. While he regularly uploads such wholesome content, this particular performance has made viewers across the internet emotional.

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In the clip, the duo performs the evergreen Bollywood romantic track “Dil Dooba” from the 2004 film Khakee, featuring iconic performances by Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai. Originally sung by legendary playback voices Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal, the song remains a nostalgic favourite even decades after its release.

Yash is seen holding his daughter Avika in his arms as he begins singing with a warm smile. As the melody flows, the little girl steals the spotlight with her perfectly timed, cheerful “Haan!”, that instantly breaks her father into laughter while he continues singing.

Avika occasionally joins in again with her adorable responses, making the entire song feel spontaneous, intimate, and deeply heartfelt.

Sharing the moment online, Yash wrote, “She said 'Haaan Haaan Haan' and my whole world melted. Singing Dil Dooba with my baby girl Avika was the most unscripted, unprepared, purest moment of my life. No studio. No rehearsal. Just us. Just love."

He also added that his daughter was unaware of how beautifully she was adding to the moment, which made it even more special for him.

The internet quickly embraced the video, flooding the comments with admiration for the duo’s natural chemistry and heartwarming bond. Many users were especially happy with Avika’s innocent timing, saying her cheerful “interruptions” blended perfectly with the rhythm of the song.