A shocking video of an Indian couple facing racial abuse in Canada has gone viral. The incident took place in a parking lot in Peterborough, Ontario. The video shows three Canadian youths hurling abuses and making obscene gestures at the couple.

Ontario: In a clear case of racial abuse, an Indian couple in Canada were targeted by a group of people at a parking lot in Lansdowne Place Mall near Peterborough. The Indian man who was subjected to the abuse shared several videos of the incident on Facebook. In one video, three Canadian youths can be seen hurling abuses at the Indian couple from inside a pickup truck. The youths parked their truck in front of the couple's car, preventing them from leaving. The Indian man can be seen attempting to record the license plate of the truck. One of the youths asks him, "Do you want to get out of the car and see me kill you?"

The Canadian youths then made obscene gestures and taunted the Indian couple with racial slurs. One youth also shouted at the man, calling him an immigrant. It appears that the individuals in the truck were teenagers. The youth also made obscene and disgusting gestures towards the couple. The video has gone viral, drawing widespread criticism of the youths. Many have described their behavior as extremely shameful and cruel. He wrote that the incident had caused him and his partner severe mental trauma and that he wanted justice so that this doesn't happen to anyone else. An investigation into the incident has been launched. Reports indicate that an 18-year-old has been arrested.

Accused Arrested and Released

In a press release, the Peterborough Police Service stated that they have arrested an 18-year-old male from the City of Kawartha Lakes in connection with a July 29, 2025 incident at the Lansdowne Place Mall parking lot. The investigation, launched on August 8, included reviewing videos—some circulating on social media—that contained hate-based language. Following consultation with the Crown Attorney’s office, the accused was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. Police noted that while no specific hate crime charge applies, the case has a hate-related element. The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on September 16, 2025.

“Anybody who has seen the video in this case will understand that that type of behaviour is not acceptable in our community, nor any community. I would like to thank everyone who came forward with information in connection with this incident. Clearly this is not the standard of acceptable behaviour in our city. We encourage residents to continue to report hate bias incidents/crimes that take place in our community. Reporting these incidents to police is crucial to ensuring we have the information needed to investigate and pursue charges when appropriate. We are committed to keeping our community safe for everyone who lives, works, or visits here,” said Chief Stuart Betts of the Peterborough Police Service.

Scroll to load tweet…