Indian Army has awarded Larsen & Toubro a supply order to overhaul, upgrade and manage obsolescence of Pinaka multi-rocket launcher systems. Issued via Corps of EME, programme shifts maintenance to lifecycle-based model, upgrades critical sub-systems

New Delhi: Aiming to further enhance the long-term operational availability and modernisation of artillery weapon systems, the Indian Army has awarded a supply order to a leading private sector firm — Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday for the overhaul, upgrade and obsolescence management of the indigenous Pinaka Multi-Rocket Launcher Systems.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The supply order was granted from the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) of the Indian Army.

Larsen & Toubro on Pinaka upgrade deal

“This unique partnership between a domestic private OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and the Indian Army, for sustenance of frontline artillery systems, is a significant step for product lifecycle support of Made-in-India, in-service artillery systems,” the L&T said.

The programme will focus on managing outdated components, upgrading critical sub-systems and providing sustainedtechnical support to the Army Base Work shops.

Under this initiative, 510 Army Base Workshop (ABW) EME will undertake overhaul and upgrade of critical electronics and systems, utilising the extensive domain knowledge inherent in Army Base Workshop.

Two days ago, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) was also awarded a supply order to support the Indian Army’s 510 Advance Base Workshop (ABW) in the overhaul cum upgradation of in-service first-generation Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) and Battery Command Posts (BCPs).

L&T, as the OEM, shall supply critical spares and support the modernisation of sub-systems, enabling a shift from conventional maintenancepractices to a structured, lifecycle-basedsustenance and upgrade framework.

In the initial phase, L&T shall jointly undertake a pilot overhaul of Pinaka Launcher and Battery Command Post in collaboration with 510 ABW.

Upon successful completion ofthe pilot phase, remainingsystems shall be overhauled by 510 ABW of the Corps of EME, with L&T continuing to provide critical spares, technical support and quality oversight.