Army under Operation Sagar Bandhu built a 100-foot Bailey Bridge on Sri Lanka’s B-492 highway, restoring links between Kandy and Badulla after cyclone landslides. Completed in a day by experts, the bridge halves travel time and speeds relief movement

New Delhi: Aligned with the principles of ‘Neighbourhood First’ and guiding philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ the Indian Army Engineers continues to provide sustained humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu delivering critical engineering support to restore disrupted lines of communication in coordination with the Sri Lankan Army and Road Development Authority (RDA).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Following the successful construction of a 120-foot dual-carriageway Bailey Bridge on the A-35 Highway in the Jaffna region, the Engineer task force of the Indian Army has now constructed a 100 foot Bailey Bridge on B-492 highway, restoring vital road connectivity between Central Province (Kandy) and Uwa Province (Badulla).

The route had been severely affected due to cyclone induced landslides and collapse of existing bridges, forcing detours of up to four hours.

Scroll to load tweet…

Indian Army bridging experts take charge

A dedicated team of 24 highly skilled Indian Army bridging experts commenced bridge construction on January 04, 2026 and despite adverse weather conditions, launched the complete bridge in just one day.

This restored bridge has re-established inter provincial traffic flow, reducing the travel time from Kandy to Badulla from 4 hours to 2 hours, thereby saving critical time, enabling faster movement of relief material, machinery, essential services and aiding the return of normalcy for affected communities in the hilly region.

The Bridge launch was preceded by preparatory strengthening works on both banks to enhance load bearing capacity of the abutments.

The ETF effectively employed indigenously developed drones, Laser Range Finders (LRFs) and advanced reconnaissance tools for precision site assessment and continuous monitoring, significantly improving accuracy, safety, efficiency while reducing construction timelines.

Operation Sagar Bandhu remains a strong testament to India's role as a reliable First responder and a steadfast partner in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations across the region.