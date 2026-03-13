The Delhi High Court has asked the NIA to respond to a plea by jailed ex-PFI leader E Abubacker, who wants to be treated in a private hospital at his own expense. He alleges mistreatment and humiliation by doctors at AIIMS.

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a plea moved by Former Popular Front of India (PFI) leader E Abubacker for treatment in a private hospital on his expenses. He has been arrested by the NIA in an alleged terror case.

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He was arrested in 2022 in a nationwide crackdown on PFI functionaries after the Central Government declared the outfit a banned organisation.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued a notice to NIA and sought a response on the plea of E Abubacker. His medical record has been called. His treatment is going on at AIIMS Delhi.

Advocate Rahul Tyagi appeared for the NIA. He accepted notice for NIA. The matter has been listed on March 20 for a hearing.

Details of Abubacker's Plea

A petition has been moved through advocate Abdul Shukoor for PFI leader Abubacker. He has sought permission for treatment in Apollo or any other private hospital of his choice at his own cost.

He has also sought direction from authorities to allow one family member of the Petitioner to act as an attendant at the hospital, as the Petitioner is not in apposition to do things on his own. He has also sought a direction from respondents that the Delhi Armed Police (DAP) not intervene in the treatment process of the Petitioner.

Allegations of Mistreatment at AIIMS

While seeking permission for treatment in a private hospital, the plea of Abubacker stated that despite judicial intervention, his experiences at AIIMS have been "disastrous". He was humiliated by doctors who accused him of faking illness to gain release, commenting, "Prisoners, after filing a bail application before the Courts, immediately jump into hospitalisation and trying to mock the authority".

Such conduct directly violates medical ethics and principles of humane treatment, as physicians have an elevated responsibility not to subject patients to cruelty or prejudice based on their legal status, the plea added. (ANI)