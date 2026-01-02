Pune-based NIBE Limited has secured a Rs 292.69 crore emergency procurement contract from the Indian Army to supply Precise & Universal Launcher Systems. The long-range artillery rocket system can strike targets up to 300 km away.

New Delhi: Pune-based NIBE Limited has secured a contract from the Indian Army for the manufacture and supply of Precise & Universal Launcher Systems (PULS), a long-range artillery rocket system capable of engaging targets with precision at distances of up to 300 km.

Rs 292.69 crore contract

The contract, valued at Rs 292.69 crore, has been awarded under the Army’s emergency procurement provisions. It covers the supply of launcher systems, ground equipment, accessories, enhanced system projectiles, and ammunition for the universal rocket launcher platform. The PULS system is designed to integrate multiple rocket types, including long-range rockets capable of striking targets at ranges of 150 km and 300 km.

Under the agreement, NIBE Limited is required to deliver the systems in tranches within a 12-month period.

The company disclosed the development in a regulatory filing to the BSE and NSE. As per the filing, NIBE will furnish a Performance-cum-Warranty Bank Guarantee equivalent to 10% of the total contract value, inclusive of taxes and duties, within 30 days of signing the contract.

NIBE's deal with Israel

In July 2025, NIBE Limited had entered into an agreement with Israel’s Elbit Systems to manufacture the Israeli firm’s PULS multiple rocket launcher systems in India. Once inducted, PULS will become the first universal rocket launcher system to be operated by the Indian Army.

Earlier, in May 2025, NIBE secured another order worth ₹150.62 crore from a globally renowned Israel-based technology company.

The PULS system can be mounted on either 6×6 or 8×8 vehicle chassis and is capable of firing both guided and unguided rockets of varying calibres. It is an all-weather, multi-calibre platform designed for rapid “shoot-and-scoot” operations.

The system features a remotely controlled, powered launcher mounted at the rear of the vehicle. During firing, hydraulically operated stabilisers are deployed on both sides and at the rear to ensure a stable firing platform.

PULS follows a modular design and can accommodate pods carrying 122 mm, 160 mm, or 306 mm rockets, with the number of launchers per pod varying based on the rocket type.