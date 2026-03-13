PM Modi released the 22nd PM Kisan instalment, transferring Rs 18,640 crore to 9.32 crore farmers. In Gujarat, 49.59 lakh farmers received Rs 1,028 crore. A state-level event was held in Gandhinagar with CM Bhupendra Patel present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the 22nd instalment of the "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana" from Guwahati in Assam and deposited assistance of more than Rs 18,640 crore directly into the bank accounts of 9.32 crore farmers across the country.

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Under this, more than Rs 1,028 crore assistance has also been provided to 49.59 lakh farmers of Gujarat under the 22nd instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, a release said.

A state-level "PM Kisan Utsav Diwas" programme was organised in Gandhinagar. On this occasion, State Agriculture Minister Jitubhai Vaghani and Minister of State Ramesh Katara were also present. During the ceremony, assistance under various agriculture and horticulture schemes was distributed to farmer beneficiaries by the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Thereafter, along with dignitaries, thousands of farmers across the state watched the live telecast of the Prime Minister's address.

CM Bhupendra Patel Highlights Farmer-Centric Governance

Reiterating the mantra of farmer-centric governance, the Chief Minister stated that since the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he has consistently voiced the concerns of farmers with sensitivity.

Overcoming Water Scarcity

Referring to the severe water challenges faced in the past, he said that the Prime Minister undertook a monumental effort to bring farmers out of those difficult conditions. The Chief Minister stated that through the network of Narmada canals, water has been delivered to the farthest regions, giving new life to agriculture. Proper water management has helped resolve many difficulties faced by farmers.

Ensuring 24/7 Electricity for Farmers

Speaking about the issue of electricity, he added that earlier, farmers faced difficulties as electricity was available mainly during the night. "However, due to the efforts of the Prime Minister, Gujarat now receives electricity 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. Nearly 96 to 98 per cent of farmers are now receiving electricity during the daytime. The government is committed to rainwater harvesting and raising groundwater levels."

New Initiative for Water Conservation

The Chief Minister informed that the state government has allocated a special grant of ₹50 lakh to each MLA, which will be used exclusively for water conservation and groundwater recharge works. This initiative will help ensure that farmers do not face water scarcity in the future.

Push Towards Natural Farming

Expressing concern over the increasing use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, the Chief Minister strongly urged farmers to move towards natural farming. He stated that diseases such as cancer, diabetes and heart attacks being observed at a young age may be linked to chemical farming."Governor Acharya Devvrat is personally visiting villages to guide farmers on this matter. Natural farming is the only sustainable solution to maintain soil fertility and carbon balance."

Addressing Climate Change and Global Warming

To address the challenges of climate change and global warming, the Chief Minister called for accelerating the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. He appealed to farmers to plant more trees along the boundaries of their farms to increase green cover, which would help protect against irregular climatic changes. (ANI)

Vision for a 'Viksit Bharat'

Referring to the current global situation, the Chief Minister appealed to citizens not to be misled by rumours regarding shortages of gas cylinders or other essential commodities. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the nation is moving forward with the mantra of "Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, Sauno Prayas." He expressed confidence that farmers will play a fundamental role in realising the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' through a 'Viksit Gujarat' under strong leadership.

Government's Commitment to Farmer Welfare

On this occasion, Minister of State for Agriculture Ramesh Katara stated that farmers are the heart of the nation's economy and their welfare is the government's priority. To provide financial support to farmers who work day and night to support their families, the 22nd instalment under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme has been directly deposited into farmers' bank accounts. Whether natural calamities or any other crisis, the government has always stood firmly with the farmers. (ANI)