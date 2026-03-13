Telangana CM Revanth Reddy stressed the need to rejuvenate the Musi River, inspired by riverfronts in London, Singapore, and Ahmedabad. The first phase includes the Gandhi Sarovar project to restore the river ecosystem and improve flood management.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday stressed the need to rejuvenate the Musi River, saying the project was essential for the future of Hyderabad and inspired by riverfront developments he studied in cities such as London, Singapore, and Ahmedabad. The remarks came after Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited Managing Director EV Narasimha Reddy delivered a presentation outlining the need for revitalising the river and detailed plans for the proposed Gandhi Sarovar project, which will be developed as part of the initial phase of the Musi riverfront initiative.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said he had personally visited several international and domestic locations to study riverfront development models. "I have visited several places and rivers, including London, Singapore and Ahmedabad to study the rivers, including the Sabarmati River. Musi rejuvenation should be done," he said.

Historical Role in Flood Control

Reddy also recalled the historical role played by the Nizam in safeguarding the city from floods, highlighting the development of major reservoirs following the devastating floods of 1908. "People might have different opinions on Nizam, but he did great things for the city. When thousands of people died in 1908 during floods, he called for tenders to control the floods. That day Visvesvaraya has given designs. Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar were built by the Nizam. These two are still serving drinking water to Hyderabad's citizens," the Chief Minister said.

The reservoirs, Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar, were built based on the designs of noted engineer M. Visvesvaraya following the catastrophic 1908 Musi floods, which had claimed thousands of lives and prompted major urban flood-control measures in the city.

Rejuvenation Plan Goals

The Musi rejuvenation plan aims to restore the river ecosystem, improve flood management, and develop public spaces along the riverbanks. The proposed Gandhi Sarovar project is expected to be one of the first components implemented under the broader riverfront development plan.

The initiative is also expected to draw inspiration from successful riverfront projects such as the redevelopment of the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad, which transformed the riverbanks into public spaces while addressing flood control and environmental concerns. (ANI)