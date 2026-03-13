PM Modi, speaking in Guwahati, slammed Congress for spreading 'propaganda' during the West Asia war crisis. He contrasted his government's focus on farmers and development with Congress's actions, while launching projects worth Rs 19,480 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sharply criticised the Congress party, accusing it of spreading "propaganda" even amidst a "crisis created by war," referring to the ongoing West Asia conflict. Speaking at an event in Guwahati, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth around Rs 19,480 crore, the Prime Minister contrasted the work of the BJP-led government with Congress's actions.

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PM Modi Accuses Congress of Spreading Propaganda

"On one hand, the BJP-NDA government is working for farmers and making the country self-reliant, while today, Congress has once again proven that it is not loyal to the country under any circumstances. Even amidst the crisis created by war, Congress is only engaged in spreading rumours and propaganda," PM Modi said.

"And I want to ask my Congress colleagues, do one thing: listen to the speech Pandit Nehru Ji delivered from the Red Fort on August 15th. You will be amazed. On August 15th, Pandit Ji said from the Red Fort that inflation is rising in India because of the war between North Korea and South Korea. Now, where are North Korea and South Korea, and where was Nehru talking about rising inflation there? And today, Congress members are busy misleading the country. The world is witnessing the impact of global crises," PM Modi added.

Empowering Farmers and Tea Garden Workers

The Prime Minister also extended his greetings to the people of Guwahati, farmers joining from across the country, and the workers in tea gardens. Expressing his gratitude for being on the sacred land of Maa Kamakhya on the eve of Navratri, he said, "I have been blessed with the fortune of having your darshan on this pious land of Maa Kamakhya, just before Navratri begins."

"This is also a momentous day for the farmers of the country and for the workers of Assam's tea gardens," PM Modi said. He informed the gathering that over Rs 18,000 crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme has been transferred directly into the accounts of crores of farmers nationwide, with land pattas distributed to families associated with Assam's tea plantations.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Assam, to all families here, and to farmers across the country," he added. PM Modi emphasised that farmers from across India are connected to this program from Maa Kamakhya.

"These are the very farmer brothers and sisters, the majority of whom had neither a mobile phone nor a bank account before 2014," he said, adding that so far, over Rs 4.25 lakh crore has been deposited into accounts of farmers. Specifically, around 19 lakh farmers in Assam have received nearly Rs 8,000 crore to date. "This is something even the developed nations of the world cannot match. With one click, money reaches crores of farmers directly," he stressed.

Development Initiatives for Bodoland

Due to inclement weather, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for development works in Kokrajhar via video conferencing. He expressed apologies for not being able to visit in person and acknowledged the contributions of personalities like Bodofa Upendranath Brahma and Roopnath Brahma.

He affirmed, "It has always been my endeavour to repay this debt by serving you and developing this region."

Highlighting Bodo Culture and Heritage

Highlighting Assam's cultural richness, PM Modi recalled experiencing the vibrant Bodo culture at the Bagurumba Dahou festival. He said the Bodo community deserves immense credit for preserving their language, heritage, and traditions, noting that spiritual practices like Bathou and festivals like Baisagu "strengthen the cultural might of India."

The Prime Minister said the double-engine government remains committed to preserving Assam's heritage while ensuring rapid development.

Enhancing Assam's Road and Rail Network

Projects exceeding Rs 4,500 crore were inaugurated or initiated, with over Rs 1,100 crore specifically earmarked for improving Bodoland's road network. PM Modi observed that the third phase of the Asom Mala campaign would enhance connectivity across the state.

"Assam's road connectivity will become even more empowered through these initiatives," he affirmed.

PM Modi also flagged off the Kamakhya-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express and the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Express to boost regional mobility, stating these transport projects would provide essential facilities, stimulate trade, and empower farmers by improving access to larger markets. "These projects will ensure farmers' produce reaches major markets with ease," he said. (ANI)