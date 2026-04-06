IAF Chief Amar Preet Singh is in the US to enhance the India-US defence partnership and sustain ties between the air forces. The visit follows US Admiral Samuel Paparo's recent trip to India to collaborate on shared security interests.

Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh arrived in the United States to further strengthen the India-US defence partnership. Singh was received by the Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

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In a post on X, Kwatra said, "Pleasure to host and welcome CAS, Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh as he begins his visit to the United States to further strengthen the India-US defence partnership and sustain the strong & growing ties between the two Air Forces." Pleasure to host and welcome CAS, @IAF_MCC Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh as he begins his visit to the United States to further strengthen the 🇮🇳-🇺🇸 defence partnership and sustain the strong & growing ties between the two Air Forces. pic.twitter.com/WDD4ASuZzK — Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) April 6, 2026

Recent High-Level Defence Engagements

The visit comes after Admiral Samuel J Paparo, commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, visited India from February 14-19, to collaborate on the India-US shared security interests and to strengthen the nations' close military ties, an official statement from the US Indo-Pacific Command noted.

As per the statement, the visit to New Delhi, Chandimandir and Bengaluru underscored India's vital role in advancing regional security and strengthening military interoperability across land, sea, air, space and cyberspace domains.

Discussions in New Delhi

While in New Delhi, Admiral Paparo met with senior Indian defence officials, including General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, and Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff. These discussions centred on areas of mutual interest, including India's contributions to safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Alumni Engagement for Regional Security

As part of the visit, the Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (APCSS) and its director, Suzanne P Vares-Lum, hosted an alumni event in New Delhi, bringing together Indian graduates of APCSS programs. The event provided a platform for alumni to exchange ideas, strengthen professional networks, and explore collaborative solutions to regional security challenges.

Visit to Western Command

In Chandimandir, Admiral Paparo visited India's Western Command alongside US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor to discuss operational security dynamics along India's western and northern fronts, the statement added.

Focus on Aerospace Innovation

Admiral Paparo concluded the trip in Bengaluru with visits to the Aeronautical Development Agency and National Flight Test Center, highlighting expanding defence industrial collaboration and aerospace innovation. (ANI)