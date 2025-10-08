Born on October 7, 1927, in Patna, Bihar, SK Majumdar embarked on his illustrious flying career with the Royal Indian Air Force on May 6, 1948. Over the next 29 years, he carved a remarkable legacy before retiring in March 1977.

On this Air Force Day, as India proudly marks the 93rd anniversary of the Indian Air Force, we pay homage to a true pioneer and legend of Indian aviation - Air Commodore SK Majumdar. A daredevil with a trail of firsts, Majumdar was the ‘Alma Mater’ to generations of Indian helicopter pilots, shaping the very foundation of rotary-wing aviation in the country.

Majumdar holds the distinction of being India’s first military pilot to fly a helicopter, piloting an S-55 Sikorsky over Bombay (now Mumbai) on March 24, 1954. As India’s first qualified helicopter flying instructor, he pioneered techniques to operate helicopters across the country’s challenging terrains, from the dense forests of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Assam to the rugged mountains of Jammu and Kashmir. His dedication and expertise were legendary; he would execute “perfect landings” atop Arunachal hilltops on a makeshift helipad made of just “three bricks.”

His groundbreaking feats extended beyond mere training, First Military Amphibious Operation: Majumdar was the first to integrate naval ships and helicopters for offensive operations, projecting air power onto enemy shores with precision.

First Roof-Top Landing: Setting the stage for modern disaster rescues, he pioneered rooftop landings that are now a standard in emergency operations.

"To Air Commodore Majumdar’s credit, an entire generation of helicopter pilots in India were trained by him, almost singlehandedly. Apart from being an ace helicopter pilot with a ‘zero-incident’ flying record to boast of till he hung his boots in 1978. Air Cmde Majumdar was an equally dare-devil pilot, who knew his limitations and for whom, safety was paramount—in the air or ground! He would at times, to test his own self and inspire those around, while flying fighters, would fly in and out of ‘both side open’ hangars and execute his manoeuvres (doing a ‘Touch and Go’ or ‘flying by’ from one end to the other—2 meters from ground) with exceptional ease, while keeping in mind, the safety of his aircraft and men on ground. It was a different day, age and time," recounts a tribute blog.

Majumdar’s illustrious career also saw him flying India’s leaders, including Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. As Chief Instructor at the then Air Force Flying College in Jodhpur, the predecessor of the Air Force Academy in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, he trained India’s finest pilots, including former Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Fali Homi Major.

Air Commodore SK Majumdar passed away on July 20, 2011, in Delhi Cantonment after a prolonged illness.