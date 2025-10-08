The Indian Air Force (IAF) displayed its prowess as it held a massive parade at the Hindon Air Base to celebrate the 93rd Indian Air Force Day.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) displayed its prowess as it held a massive parade at the Hindon Air Base to celebrate the 93rd Indian Air Force Day. The parade featured fighter jets such as Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, and MiG-29, along with India's indigenous Netra AEW&C, the C-17 Globemaster III, the indigenous Akash Surface-to-Air Missile System, the C-130J Hercules, Apache attack helicopters fitted with Longbow radar, and the Advanced Light Helicopter.





Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The IAF parade also highlighted the achievements of Operation Sindoor.

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh inspected the parade at Hindon Air Base and took the salute at the parade held at Hindon Air Base as part of the Air Force Day celebrations.



Earlier, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi paid tribute to the soldiers at the National War Memorial on the occasion of 93rd Air Force Day.



CDS, along with the chiefs of the Indian Air Force, Army and Navy, laid wreaths at the National War Memorial.

The celebrations demonstrated the force's operational strength, growing technological capabilities, and humanitarian role that it has played over the years.

Scroll to load tweet…

The static display line-up also included platforms that played a part in forcing Islamabad to retreat and seek a ceasefire after its Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) dialled his Indian counterpart.

The recently retired MiG-21 Bison was also be a part of the display as a tribute to its over six decades of service to the IAF.

This year's parade will take place at Hindon Air Base, one of India's largest and most strategic airbases. The Air Force Day parades were previously held in Chennai in 2024 and Prayagraj in 2023.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)