New Delhi: Amid the outrage over Supreme Court's order of relocation of dogs in New Delhi, a new study has found that most interactions between people and street dogs in India are calm and non-threatening. According to the research from the University of Edinburgh on street dogs and public health., 82% of the encounters are friendly or neutral. The study found that only around 2% of observed encounters involved aggressive actions such as barking, chasing, or biting. The findings come just days after the Supreme Court directed the removal of all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR neighbourhoods into shelters, citing an increase in dog bite and rabies cases.

Lead researcher Prof Krithika Srinivasan has cautioned that large-scale removal or culling of street dogs could undermine years of progress in public health. Based on the report, India has seen a nearly 75% drop in reported human rabies cases over the last two decades, from 274 in 2005 to just 34 in 2022. This is a trend largely credited to mass dog vaccination campaigns and better access to post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP). Despite these gains, challenges remain in ensuring timely access to PEP and adherence to vaccination schedules. Srinivasan noted that culling often creates a vacuum that attracts unfamiliar dogs or other potentially dangerous animals, disrupting community stability.

A 2022–23 survey conducted across 15 states recorded a dog bite rate of 4.7 per 1,000 people, far lower than the 18.7 per 1,000 reported in United Kingdom. Public opinion polls in Chennai, Jaipur, and Malappuram (Kerala) revealed strong backing for humane interventions, with 86% supporting vaccination drives and 66% favouring neutering. Opposition to culling was above 70%, rising to 77% among people who had personally been chased or bitten.

The researchers called for a science-driven, community-led strategy, including universal free PEP, sustained vaccination programmes, better food waste management, public awareness efforts, and responsible caregiving. They warned that elimination measures may seem like a quick solution but often fail to provide lasting safety.

Supreme Court Ruling Divides Public

Several people have strongly criticised the Supreme Court's observation while the authorities have hinted that they will abide with the verdict. Rekha Gupta, Delhi Chief Minister, said that a proper plan on this issue will be prepared soon. “The people of Delhi had been troubled for quite some time now on this issue. This problem had taken a formidable form and is now standing before Delhi, and providing a solution is very important,” she added. Raja Iqbal Singh, Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor, welcomed the verdict and said that the order will be implemented within the next six weeks. “We don't have shelter homes, but we have 10 operational sterilisation centres. We can make temporary and permanent shelter homes. MCD and the Delhi government will ensure that no one faces problems due to stray dogs. We will make an action plan after holding meetings with our officers,” he added.

Following the outrage, a three-judge bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice NV Anjaria has decided to review the matter on Thursday, August 14.