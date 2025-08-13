A shocking video from the protest surfaced on social media showing a female Delhi Police personnel slapping, punching, and pushing a woman animal rights activist inside a bus.

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered removal of all stray dogs from residential localities in Delhi-NCR and shifting them to shelters in view of rising dog bites and rabies cases. While the move was welcomed by a few it majorly faced backlash, sparking massive outrage among animal lovers, further triggering protest across the country especially in Delhi. The animal lovers and rights activists took to the streets to register their protest against the order passed by the top court.

A shocking video from the protest surfaced on social media showing a female Delhi Police personnel slapping, punching, and pushing a woman animal rights activist inside a bus. In the video, it can been seen police have detained few female protesters inside the bus and an argument erupts between them after which the police officer starts hitting the woman. The female cop also pushes the woman inside the bus after which the woman also tries to hit back the cop.

Police detained animal rights activists, rescuers, caregivers, and dog lovers on Monday, who protested in front of the India Gate against the Supreme Court order to send all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters within eight weeks.

"They don't want us to talk. These people are throwing everyone into jail. I am being detained because I do the noble work of feeding animals," said a caregiver of dogs while being detained by the Police for protesting against the SC order.

What Top Court Said

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said that all localities should be made free of stray dogs and there should not be any compromise. It also made it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets. It also ordered contempt proceedings against any individual or organisation that attempts to obstruct the authorities from carrying out the capture drive.

"If any individual or organisation comes in the way of picking stray dogs or rounding them up, we will proceed to take action against any such resistance," said Justice Pardiwala. The top court also directed the states and municipal authorities to create dog shelters with sufficient staff to sterilise and immunise them.

"NCT Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, MCD, NMDC shall start picking up stray dogs from all localities, particularly from more vulnerable localities. It is for the authorities to look into if they have to create a force, do it at the earliest. However, this should be the first and foremost exercise to make all localities free of stray dogs. There should not be any compromise in undertaking the exercise," said the bench.