The Central Government said it won’t make cow India’s national animal, citing state powers. Public reactions range from support for the move to criticism over beef exports, with many highlighting cows’ economic value.

New Delhi: The Centre has no intention of bringing a law to give the cow the status of national animal, Union Minister SP Singh Baghel told Parliament on Tuesday. Replying to BJP leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in the Lok Sabha, he said that under Article 246(3) of the Constitution, only states have the power to make laws on animal preservation. Baghel added that since December 2014, the Centre has been running the Rashtriya Gurukul Mission to help states and Union Territories promote, protect and rear cows. He also informed that in 2024, cow milk contributed 53.12% of India’s total milk production of 239.30 million tonnes, while buffalo milk accounted for 43.62%.

‘Make Cow Our National Animal’

Criticism has emerged from sections of the public, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not declaring the cow as India’s national animal. Supporters of the move argue that such a decision could curb the country’s beef exports and, in turn, reduce alleged commissions to politicians and officials. One user wrote, “Declaring cow as national animal may stop India as growing beef exporter, and thereby stopping commission to netas and babus.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Another user pointed out that cows provide milk, along with dung and urine, which hold commercial value both in India and abroad. “Cow should be the national animal but Government should know how to Monitor and Control their Population. Please send this message to the Indian Government,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Many have also voiced frustration that public sentiment and activism often appear stronger for dogs than for cows. “If govt does so then how will Modani earn billions of Dollars exporting Beef. Actually, Cow is mother only in the states where Andhbhakts reside and everybody knows that Andhbhakts are easy to brainwash in the name of religion, they don't even know what their scriptures say,” another wrote.



Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…