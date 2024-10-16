India rejects China's 'One Belt, One Road', becomes only nation in SCO to oppose connectivity project

India, on Wednesday, once again declined to endorse China's expansive 'One Belt One Road' (OBOR) initiative, marking itself as the sole member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) not to back the project.

India, on Wednesday, once again declined to endorse China's expansive 'One Belt One Road' (OBOR) initiative, marking itself as the sole member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) not to back the project. The decision was reaffirmed at the conclusion of the SCO’s Council of Heads of Government meeting, which was hosted in Islamabad.

A joint communique issued at the end of the meeting highlighted that countries like Russia, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan reiterated their support for China's OBOR initiative. The statement also referenced the ongoing collaboration between these nations to integrate the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) with the OBOR project.

Also read: 'Terrorism won't foster trade': S Jaishankar conveys strong message to Pakistan at SCO Summit; top quotes

India has consistently refused to endorse OBOR during previous SCO meetings, citing concerns over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a key component of OBOR that passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). India views CPEC as a violation of its sovereignty and has been vocally critical of China's broader Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which aims to enhance global trade connectivity through massive infrastructure projects.

The OBOR has faced increasing global criticism, with several countries grappling with heavy debt burdens from projects linked to the initiative. Many nations have found themselves financially strained while implementing infrastructure projects under China's ambitious plan.

During his address at the SCO conclave, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar acknowledged these concerns, stating that "debt is a serious concern," though he chose not to provide further details.

"Collaborative connectivity can create new efficiencies," he said.

The joint communique stated that the heads of delegations acknowledged the proposal to establish a 'Greater Eurasian Partnership.' This initiative would involve the participation of the SCO, the Eurasian Economic Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and other interested countries and multilateral organizations.

"The heads of delegations, reaffirming their desire to ensure stable economic and social development in the SCO region, noted the importance of implementing the SCO Economic Development Strategy for the period up to 2030 and the programme of multilateral trade and economic cooperation of the SCO member states," it said.

Also read: SCO Summit: EAM Jaishankar & Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's 2nd handshake in 12 hours sets internet abuzz| WATCH

"They stressed the need for coordinated efforts through the mechanisms of relevant cooperation in order to implement the respective action plans," it added.

The SCO conclave was chaired by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Attendees included External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Tajik Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Kyrgyzstan's Chairman of Ministers Cabinet Akylbek Zhaparov, and Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.

Latest Videos