    'Terrorism won't foster trade': S Jaishankar conveys strong message to Pakistan at SCO Summit; top quotes

    Jaishankar also highlighted India's global initiatives and their relevance to the SCO's objectives. He spoke about the International Solar Alliance, which promotes renewable energy, and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, aimed at preparing nations for climate-related challenges.

    Terrorism won't foster trade': S Jaishankar conveys strong message to Pakistan at SCO Summit AJR
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 12:22 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (October 16) delivered a pointed message to Pakistan during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit stressing on the cross-border activities rooted in extremism and separatism will not foster bilateral trade or cooperation between the two nations. Speaking at the 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in Islamabad, he highlighted the critical need for peace and stability for development and growth.

    "It is axiomatic that development and growth requires peace and stability," Jaishankar said, noting that the SCO Charter mandates a firm stance against what he termed the "three evils" of terrorism, extremism, and separatism.

    "If activities across borders are characterised by terrorism, extremism, and separatism, they are hardly likely to encourage trade, energy flows, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges in parallel," he added.

    Jaishankar also highlighted India's global initiatives and their relevance to the SCO's objectives. He spoke about the International Solar Alliance, which promotes renewable energy, and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, aimed at preparing nations for climate-related challenges. He mentioned the importance of Mission LiFE in advocating sustainable lifestyles and the Global Biofuel Alliance's role in energy transition.

    "Our collective endeavours can expand resources and encourage investment flows," Jaishankar remarked, outlining how industrial cooperation could enhance competitiveness and expand labor markets.

    He stressed that collaboration in various sectors—including logistics, environmental protection, health, and culture—could lead to significant mutual benefits.

    "Indeed, even culture, education, and sports are promising areas for cooperation," he said, expressing optimism about the potential for collaboration once all member states are committed to promoting synergy within the SCO framework.

    In a strong reaffirmation of India's commitment to counter-terrorism, Jaishankar concluded that the path towards progress and development hinges on the unwavering dedication of member states to uphold the principles outlined in the SCO Charter.

