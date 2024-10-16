SCO Summit: EAM Jaishankar & Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's 2nd handshake in 12 hours sets internet abuzz| WATCH

In a notable diplomatic moment, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed India's External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr. S. Jaishankar, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Islamabad on Wednesday. This marks the second handshake between senior officials of India and Pakistan in the last 12 hours, amidst ongoing tense relations between the two nations.

Jaishankar, who is leading the Indian delegation at the 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, landed in Islamabad on Tuesday afternoon, making it the first high-level visit by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly nine years. Shortly after his arrival, the Indian EAM exchanged pleasantries and shook hands with Sharif at a banquet dinner hosted by the Pakistani prime minister at his official residence. The gathering was held in honour of the delegates attending the SCO summit.

The handshake between Jaishankar and Sharif, while brief, is being closely observed by diplomatic circles given the strained bilateral ties between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Sources suggest that the exchange was cordial, though there are no immediate signs of a diplomatic thaw between the two countries.

Despite the ongoing tension, which largely stems from issues surrounding Kashmir and cross-border terrorism, both leaders participated in the evening's cultural events, where Indian classical dance performances, including Bharatanatyam, were presented. Observers noted this inclusion as a symbolic gesture, reflecting cultural diplomacy even amid political challenges.

Jaishankar's visit to Islamabad is significant as it comes after almost a decade of frosty relations between India and Pakistan. The last visit by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan was in 2015 when Sushma Swaraj attended the 'Heart of Asia' conference on Afghanistan. Following Swaraj’s visit, hopes for improved relations were briefly raised when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an impromptu visit to Lahore in December 2015, meeting his then-counterpart Nawaz Sharif. However, subsequent terror attacks in India orchestrated by Pakistan-based groups led to a sharp deterioration in ties.

In February 2019, India's airstrikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Balakot, Pakistan, in response to the Pulwama terror attack, further soured relations. The situation escalated when India revoked Article 370 in August 2019, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, leading Pakistan to downgrade its diplomatic relations with India.

While the SCO Summit is primarily focused on trade and economic cooperation among member nations, including China and Russia, the meeting is taking place under tight security in Islamabad. Jaishankar’s participation underscores India's commitment to multilateral engagement within the SCO framework, despite unresolved bilateral tensions with Pakistan.

Notably, both India and Pakistan have ruled out any formal bilateral talks during the summit, with the focus remaining on broader regional cooperation. However, Jaishankar’s brief interaction with Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar during the banquet suggests that informal diplomatic engagements are still possible during the sidelines of the summit.

Ahead of his visit, Jaishankar emphasized India's desire for peaceful relations with its neighbors, including Pakistan, but reiterated that any meaningful dialogue could not happen without addressing the issue of cross-border terrorism. “Like with any neighbour, India would certainly like to have good relations with Pakistan. But that cannot happen by overlooking cross-border terrorism and indulging in wishful thinking,” he stated.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on his part, has extended courtesies to all visiting dignitaries at the summit, but no official remarks have been made regarding bilateral relations with India during the ongoing conference.

The SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting continues on Wednesday, where Jaishankar is expected to address the forum on regional trade and cooperation, focusing on India’s active participation in the SCO mechanisms.

Meanwhile, the second handshake between Jaishankar and Shehbaz Sharif has sparked a flood of reactions on X, formerly Twitter, with one user commenting, "Looks like diplomacy is alive and well! Shehbaz Sharif welcoming EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar at the SCO meet in Islamabad is a step towards constructive dialogue. Let’s hope for some positive outcomes!"

Another user quipped, "Looking at the body language, he’s really cautious to protect his wallet and watch."

"S Jaishankar arrives at the SCO meet for a meeting of delegates. Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif greets him. Perfect posture of a Diplomatic Handshake. EAM's facial expressions narrate the story of India eyeing SCO, ignoring Pakistan," said a third user.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to the two leader's second handshake in 12 hours:

