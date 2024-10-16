Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SCO Summit: EAM Jaishankar & Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's 2nd handshake in 12 hours sets internet abuzz| WATCH

    In a notable diplomatic moment, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed India's External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr. S. Jaishankar, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Islamabad on Wednesday.

    SCO Summit: EAM Jaishankar & Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's 2nd handshake in 12 hours sets internet abuzz watch snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 10:54 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 11:05 AM IST

    In a notable diplomatic moment, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed India's External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr. S. Jaishankar, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Islamabad on Wednesday. This marks the second handshake between senior officials of India and Pakistan in the last 12 hours, amidst ongoing tense relations between the two nations.

    Jaishankar, who is leading the Indian delegation at the 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, landed in Islamabad on Tuesday afternoon, making it the first high-level visit by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly nine years. Shortly after his arrival, the Indian EAM exchanged pleasantries and shook hands with Sharif at a banquet dinner hosted by the Pakistani prime minister at his official residence. The gathering was held in honour of the delegates attending the SCO summit.

    Also read: Canadian reporters mock Jagmeet Singh's call for sanctions on Indian diplomats, ban on RSS amid row (WATCH)

    The handshake between Jaishankar and Sharif, while brief, is being closely observed by diplomatic circles given the strained bilateral ties between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Sources suggest that the exchange was cordial, though there are no immediate signs of a diplomatic thaw between the two countries.

    Despite the ongoing tension, which largely stems from issues surrounding Kashmir and cross-border terrorism, both leaders participated in the evening's cultural events, where Indian classical dance performances, including Bharatanatyam, were presented. Observers noted this inclusion as a symbolic gesture, reflecting cultural diplomacy even amid political challenges.

    Jaishankar's visit to Islamabad is significant as it comes after almost a decade of frosty relations between India and Pakistan. The last visit by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan was in 2015 when Sushma Swaraj attended the 'Heart of Asia' conference on Afghanistan. Following Swaraj’s visit, hopes for improved relations were briefly raised when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an impromptu visit to Lahore in December 2015, meeting his then-counterpart Nawaz Sharif. However, subsequent terror attacks in India orchestrated by Pakistan-based groups led to a sharp deterioration in ties.

    In February 2019, India's airstrikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Balakot, Pakistan, in response to the Pulwama terror attack, further soured relations. The situation escalated when India revoked Article 370 in August 2019, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, leading Pakistan to downgrade its diplomatic relations with India.

    While the SCO Summit is primarily focused on trade and economic cooperation among member nations, including China and Russia, the meeting is taking place under tight security in Islamabad. Jaishankar’s participation underscores India's commitment to multilateral engagement within the SCO framework, despite unresolved bilateral tensions with Pakistan.

    Notably, both India and Pakistan have ruled out any formal bilateral talks during the summit, with the focus remaining on broader regional cooperation. However, Jaishankar’s brief interaction with Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar during the banquet suggests that informal diplomatic engagements are still possible during the sidelines of the summit.

    Ahead of his visit, Jaishankar emphasized India's desire for peaceful relations with its neighbors, including Pakistan, but reiterated that any meaningful dialogue could not happen without addressing the issue of cross-border terrorism. “Like with any neighbour, India would certainly like to have good relations with Pakistan. But that cannot happen by overlooking cross-border terrorism and indulging in wishful thinking,” he stated.

    Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on his part, has extended courtesies to all visiting dignitaries at the summit, but no official remarks have been made regarding bilateral relations with India during the ongoing conference.

    The SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting continues on Wednesday, where Jaishankar is expected to address the forum on regional trade and cooperation, focusing on India’s active participation in the SCO mechanisms.

    Meanwhile, the second handshake between Jaishankar and Shehbaz Sharif has sparked a flood of reactions on X, formerly Twitter, with one user commenting, "Looks like diplomacy is alive and well! Shehbaz Sharif welcoming EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar at the SCO meet in Islamabad is a step towards constructive dialogue. Let’s hope for some positive outcomes!"

    Also read: Complete lockdown in Pakistan for SCO Summit? Weddings, hotels facing severe restrictions

    Another user quipped, "Looking at the body language, he’s really cautious to protect his wallet and watch."

    "S Jaishankar arrives at the SCO meet for a meeting of delegates. Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif greets him. Perfect posture of a Diplomatic Handshake. EAM's facial expressions narrate the story of India eyeing SCO, ignoring Pakistan," said a third user.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions to the two leader's second handshake in 12 hours:

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details gcw

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details

    Kerala: P Sarin openly voices discontent over Congress leadership's Palakkad by-poll candidate selection dmn

    Kerala: P Sarin openly voices discontent over Congress leadership's Palakkad by-poll candidate selection

    People of Wayanad deserve better than Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka: BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar anr

    People of Wayanad deserve better than Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka: BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    'Every Indian owes you a debt': Ratan Tata's unseen letter to PV Narasimha Rao from 1996 goes viral; read here shk

    'Every Indian owes you a debt': Ratan Tata's unseen letter to PV Narasimha Rao from 1996 goes viral; read here

    IAF UWM car rally Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh interacts with participants at Dehradun vkp

    IAF-UWM car rally: Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh interacts with participants at Dehradun

    Recent Stories

    Pakistani stars Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and others condemn 'Shameful' rape of Lahore student RTM

    Pakistani stars Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and others condemn 'Shameful' rape of Lahore student

    Prithviraj Sukumaran net worth: Know about his salary, assets and more dmn

    Prithviraj Sukumaran net worth: Know about his salary, assets and more

    Cyclone Alert: Severe cyclone threatens Bay of Bengal; potential landfall on October 17 RBA

    Cyclone Alert: Severe cyclone threatens Bay of Bengal; potential landfall on October 17

    Diwali 2024: How many diyas to light for attracting wealth and success? NTI

    Diwali 2024: How many diyas to light for attracting wealth and success?

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details gcw

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon