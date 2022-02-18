  • Facebook
    India records 25,920 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate stands at 2.07 per cent

    In the past 24 hours, 66,254 individuals recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,19,77,238.

    India records 25920 new COVID cases positivity rate stands at 2 dot 07 per cent
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 18, 2022, 10:05 AM IST
    According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, India recorded 25,920 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, 4,837 fewer instances than yesterday, with a daily positive rate of 2.07 percent. As a result, the country's active caseload now stands at 2,92,092.

    During this time, 66,254 individuals recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,19,77,238. The country's recovery rate is 98.12 percent.

    Meanwhile, 492 patients died, bringing the total death toll to 5,10,905. In order to increase testing capacity, 12,54,893 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours, and 75,68,51,787 samples have been examined in the country thus far. The weekly positivity rate is 2.76 percent. According to the Ministry, 1,74,64,99,461 vaccination doses have been delivered across the country thus far.

    According to Johns Hopkins University, the global coronavirus caseload has surpassed 419.4 million, with over 5.86 million fatalities and over 10.30 billion vaccines. According to the CSSE, the United States is the worst-affected country, with the largest number of illnesses and fatalities (78,274,553 and 931,504, respectively).

    Kerala had the most instances, with 8,655 reported, followed by Maharashtra with 2,797, Karnataka with 1,579, Rajasthan with 1,506, and Madhya Pradesh with 1,328. These five states account for at least 61.2 percent of new cases, with Kerala alone accounting for 33.39 percent of new cases.

    Meanwhile, following a 23-month prohibition, the aviation ministry is in discussions with the Home and Health Ministries about resuming regular international flights to and from India. Regular foreign flights might resume in March/April.

    Also Read | Centre asks states to lift third-wave additional restrictions as COVID cases decline

    Also Read | Regular international flights likely to resume from April: Reports

    Also Read | No quarantine, testing for international travellers arriving in India from today

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2022, 10:05 AM IST
    Video Icon