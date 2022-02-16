Regular international flights likely to resume from April: Reports

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since 23 March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While domestic flights resumed in May, international travel remained suspended as Covid-19 cases remained at high levels.

After a 23-month ban, the aviation ministry is in talks with the Home and Health Ministries about resumption of regular international flights to and from India. Regular international flights may resume services in March/April.

According to CNBC TV18 reports, the government will make the decision whether or not to open up to regular international travel in the summer schedule.

The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights in India is currently in effect till February 28. However, flights under Vande Bharat Mission and other flights under air bubbles have been continuing and people eligible as per government norms can fly to and from India on them.

But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May last year, and under bilateral ‘air bubble’ arrangements with selected countries since July. India has formed air bubble pacts with 27 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories. However, a few countries like the US.

The aviation ministry had earlier announced plans to resume regular international flights starting December 15, 2021 but rescinded that order due to the rise in Omicron cases. Just a day later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Civil Aviation Ministry and the DGCA to review its decision in wake of the rising concerns of the Covid-19 variant Omicron.

On December 1, 2021, the DGCA revoked its November 26 decision without saying how long the suspension of scheduled international flights would continue.

