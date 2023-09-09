Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HUGE! India-Middle East-Europe connectivity corridor to be launched soon

    Sources told Asianet Newsable, "This will be a historic and first of its kind initiative on cooperation on connectivity and infrastructure involving India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, European Union, France, Italy, Germany and the United States."

    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 5:43 PM IST

    In a significant development, an understanding has been launched to develop an India-Middle-East Europe connectivity corridor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed the development during a briefing with US President Joe Biden.

    The discussion on the corridor happened on the sidelines of the G20 Leader's Summit in New Delhi. 

    Reportedly, a comprehensive plan is in motion, featuring collaboration between the United States, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates, and other key players. This initiative aims to establish interconnected data systems, railway networks, ports, electricity grids, and hydrogen pipelines across three crucial regions.

    While the plan primarily centres on trade, its potential ramifications extend into the political realm. The signatories envision it as a means to integrate India's massive market of 1.4 billion people with Western nations, offering a counterbalance to China's extensive infrastructure investments. Additionally, it holds the promise of bolstering Middle Eastern economies and contributing to the normalization of relations between Israel and the Arab Gulf states.

    One notable project within this initiative would connect railway and port facilities throughout the Middle East, encompassing the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel. This endeavour has the potential to significantly expedite trade between India and Europe, potentially reducing transit times by up to 40 per cent.

    The overarching goal of the India–Middle East–Europe economic corridor is to facilitate the development and transportation of "green hydrogen" by enhancing infrastructure. Furthermore, it seeks to fortify telecommunications and data exchange capabilities through the deployment of a new undersea cable connecting the region. Importantly, these projects hold the potential to assist oil-dependent Middle Eastern nations in transitioning away from fossil fuels, a crucial step towards achieving economic diversification and sustainability.

