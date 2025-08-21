Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's first astronaut to visit the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 mission, on Thursday addressed the media and described his journey as a mission for the entire nation.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's first astronaut to visit the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 mission, on Thursday addressed the media and described his journey as a mission for the entire nation. During a joint press briefing with ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan, reflecting on the experience, Shukla said spaceflight was different from ground training, and expressed gratitude to the Indian government, ISRO, and researchers for making the mission possible.

Shukla during the briefing said, “It was entire nation's mission. The experience is very different from what you learn on ground. It was an unbelievable experience.” He further said, "Want to thank the Indian Government, ISRO, the researchers."

Subhanshu also detailed his extensive training and said, “My profile in this mission was the mission pilot. There are four seats in the Crew Dragon. I was the mission pilot and I had to work with the commander and interact with the systems of the Crew Dragon. We had to perform the experiments that were conceived, developed and realised by the Indian researchers. And also to perform STEM demonstrations, capture photos and videographs."

He added, "Grateful for people's support. The first few days in space were tough. Re-adjusting to gravity was a challenge. Very soon, we shall see someone travelling from our capsule, from our rocket, from our soil.”

Scroll to load tweet…

ISRO completed almost double missions in 2015-2025 than in 2005-2015: Chairman V Narayanan

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched almost double the number of missions between 2015 to 2025 than the ones launched between 2005 to 2015, Chairman V Narayanan said on Thursday while giving updates on the "phenomenal and exponential" performance of the organisation in Delhi. The ISRO Chairman also praised Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for being the first Indian to return from the international Space Station (ISS).

"In last 10 years, the progress is phenomenal, exponential. With respect to missions, between 2015 and 2025 the number of missions were almost doubled compared to 2005-2015. During the last six months, three important missions were completed. Axiom 4 mission is a very prestigious mission, successfully accomplished. First Indian to be brought back safely from the international Space Station (ISS), we have the Gaganyaatri Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla," Narayanan said during the conference.

Narayanan addressed the press conference in Delhi, along with Union Minister Jitendra Singh, and Gaganyaan astronauts Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla and Group Captain Prasanth Nair.

Giving an update on the future missions of ISRO, the Chairman mentioned that in the next 2-3 months, another NASA-ISRO mission will be launched, with India's launch vehicle set to carry a 6,500 kg satellite into orbit.

"In 2-3 months, around 6,500 kg communication satellites of USA are going to be launched using our launch using our launch vehicle. Until today, 433 satellites of 34 countries are done from India," he added.

Meanwhile, Astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday in Delhi after a successful mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

Earlier on Monday, Shukla also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shukla was the pilot of the Axiom-4 Space Mission to the ISS. He returned to Earth on July 15 after completing the NASA mission and landed in the national capital in the early hours of Sunday.

(With inputs from ANI)