After the triumphant completion of the Axiom-4 mission, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla returned home to a rousing welcome at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. He was welcomed at the airport by his family, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and a large crowd waving the national flag. Shukla, who has come to represent India's rising prominence in space exploration, successfully completed NASA's Axiom-4 (AX-4) space mission and returned to Earth on July 15.

When Shukla arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport early on Sunday, he was welcomed by his family and a number of dignitaries. Union Minister Jitendra Singh presided over the welcome and referred to the astronaut's homecoming as a "proud moment for India and the Indian Space Research Organisation" (ISRO). The minister emphasised India's commitment to developing its space capabilities and the mission's collaborative character in a brief address at the airport. He pointed out that the Gaganyaan program and other upcoming Indian space missions are made possible by Shukla's accomplishment.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also at the airport to greet the astronaut. Shukla's family, including his wife and kid, were also present at the homecoming celebration. They were clearly proud and emotional to be reunited with him after his month-long space voyage.

About Axiom-4 Mission

Shukla and his fellow crew members carried out a number of scientific experiments and research projects aboard the Axiom-4 mission, a commercial journey to the International Space Station (ISS). For India, which has been working with foreign partners to develop its human spaceflight program, his involvement in the mission is viewed as a major step. Before disclosing his experiences to the public, Shukla is anticipated to go through a number of medical examinations and debriefings after his return.