Astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla met PM Modi, gifting him the tricolour he carried to space during NASA’s Axiom-4 mission. Recently returned from ISS, Shukla was warmly welcomed in Delhi, calling his journey a national pride.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the Indian astronaut who piloted the Axiom-4 Space Mission to the International Space Station. During the meeting, Shukla presented PM Modi with the official Axiom-4 mission patch, symbolising India's growing role in global space exploration. He also shared exclusive images of Earth taken during his mission with the PM. The Prime Minister lauded Shukla's achievement, calling it a matter of national pride, and reiterated India's commitment to advancing human spaceflight programs. In his X post, the PM wrote, "Had a great interaction with Shubhanshu Shukla. We discussed a wide range of subjects including his experiences in space, progress in science & technology as well as India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission. India is proud of his feat."

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

India's leap in human spaceflight

Shukla’s Ax-4 mission marked a new era for India, as he became the first Indian in 41 years to travel to space. The Indian Air Force test pilot played a vital role in conducting advanced scientific experiments aboard the ISS. These included studies on human physiology in microgravity and trials of emerging space technologies, which are expected to benefit India’s Gaganyaan human spaceflight program. Prime Minister Modi praised Shukla for inspiring the nation’s youth to dream beyond Earth.

Warm reception on return to India

Group Captain Shukla returned to Earth on July 15 after completing his historic space mission, which launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 25. The spacecraft splashed down safely off the coast of California. He arrived in New Delhi on Sunday morning, where he was welcomed by Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and his wife, Kamna Shukla.

Shubhanshu Shukla's emotional note on homecoming

Before landing in India, Shukla posted an emotional message on X reflecting on his journey. He wrote about the bonds he had built with his international crewmates and expressed his excitement about meeting his family and fellow Indians again. “I feel sad leaving a fantastic group of people behind who became my family during the mission, but I am also excited to return home. I guess this is what life is – everything all at once,” he said.