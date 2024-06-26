Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India issues advisory for citizens in violence-hit Kenya

    India has issued an advisory urging its citizens in Kenya to exercise extreme caution and restrict non-essential movements due to ongoing violent protests against the government's proposed tax hikes.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 9:54 AM IST

    India has issued an advisory urging its citizens in Kenya to exercise caution and limit unnecessary travel due to ongoing violent protests against the government's proposed tax increases in the East African country.

    "In view of the prevailing tense situation, all Indians in Kenya are advised to exercise utmost caution, restrict non-essential movement and avoid the areas affected by the protests and violence till the situation clears up," the Indian consulate in Kenya said. 

    “Please follow local news and the Mission's website and social media handles for updates,” it further stated.

    As per official estimates, approximately 20,000 Indians currently reside in Kenya.

    Kenyan police fired on demonstrators attempting to breach the parliament building in Nairobi. Tragically, at least five protesters lost their lives during the clashes. Parts of the parliament building were also set on fire, and police eventually dispersed the protesters using tear gas and gunfire.

    President William Ruto, addressing a press briefing, pledged to deliver a comprehensive and swift response to the recent tumultuous events.

    “The demonstrations were hijacked by dangerous people. It is not in order or even conceivable that criminals pretending to be peaceful protesters can reign terror against the people, their elected representatives and the institutions established under our constitution and expect to go scot-free,” Ruto told reporters.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 9:54 AM IST
