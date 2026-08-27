An Indian traveller's video comparing public transport in Italy and India has sparked an online debate. He claimed a train from Sorrento to Naples stopped for nearly an hour without AC or fans, prompting mixed reactions from social media users.

An Instagram video by Indian traveller Binny has sparked a heated online debate after he compared the public transport experience in Italy with the facilities available in India. In a video shared on August 25, Binny claimed that he and other passengers were left struggling in the heat after a commuter train travelling from Sorrento to Naples stopped midway without air conditioning or fans. His remarks, in which he declared that "India is far far superior to Italy", triggered a mixed response, with some users agreeing with his observations while others questioned whether his experience was representative of Italy's railway system.

Video From August 25 Claims 'India Is Far Far Superior'

In the Instagram video, Binny is seen walking along a station platform and later recording from inside the train. He claimed that there was no air conditioning or fan available on the train or at the station and said passengers were using handheld wooden fans to cope with the heat.

"India is better than Italy. It is so hot right now, but there is no AC or fan anywhere. People are in poor condition due to the heat and are carrying wooden fans to cope with it. There are no fans in their buses, such shoddy infrastructure. Look at the train, no fan, no AC, nothing. This is their train, it is so disgusting," he said in the video.

Binny also claimed that the train had stopped unexpectedly, leaving passengers waiting in the heat for an extended period with limited information about the situation.

Train Stopped Between Sorrento And Naples

Describing the experience, Binny said several passengers were travelling from Sorrento to Naples when the train came to a halt.

"There are so many people, and we are all going to Naples from Sorrento, and the train has suddenly stopped. It has been one hour, and that too in so much heat. Everyone is just sitting on the floor with a handheld fan. I don't know what is going on. When you live in India, everyone says India is bad. But it is only after coming here that you realise how many comforts you get in India," he said.

His comments focused on public transport comfort, particularly air conditioning, ventilation and the experience of passengers during a prolonged halt.

Social Media Divided Over Italy Vs India Comparison

The video quickly drew differing opinions online. While some users supported Binny's comparison and said India's everyday conveniences are often overlooked, others argued that one travel experience should not be used to judge Italy's entire transport network.

One user wrote, “India is not bad…the people are.”

Someone else commented, “The only thing lacking in India is civic sense; hopefully, it will improve over the next two or three generations,” while another wrote, “Look at the cleanliness and how people are still quiet and not shouting on top of their lungs.”

Travellers Question His Experience

Several commenters said their experiences with Italian trains had been considerably different.

A traveller wrote, “I was there in Italy for two weeks, and every city I visited was by Train, all had Acs. Also cost less than how Rajdhani charges.”

Another added, “I just came back from Italy, but never had I had the experience of a bad train that you are showing. We travelled in very nice trains. It was hot, no doubt, and the air conditioning was mild, not strong, in general across the city, but the countryside is beautiful and equipped with lots of infrastructure. So I'm not sure which trains you actually took.”

These responses suggest that experiences with Italian public transport can vary depending on the route, train service and circumstances.

Some Users Defend His Perspective

Other social media users defended Binny's decision to share his personal experience, arguing that his comments should be viewed as an individual perspective rather than a blanket assessment of Italy.

One commenter defended Binny’s perspective: “People in the comment section who defend Italy are the same people who criticise India in every post. He is just sharing his POV.”

Another reflected, “India may not be perfect, but living abroad makes you appreciate just how much we have here. The comfort, culture, food, warmth, celebrations, and sheer convenience of everyday life.”

Another user commented: " the food is not that great."

One more user commented: “INDIA is much Better.”

The viral video has since fuelled a wider discussion about India vs Italy, public transport, train facilities, air conditioning and travel experiences abroad. While Binny's experience prompted criticism of the Italian train service he encountered, several travellers pointed out that their experiences had been different, highlighting how individual journeys can shape perceptions of a country.