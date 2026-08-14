Two Indian photographers had camera equipment worth Rs 40 lakh stolen in Italy. Their story went viral after they claimed local police could not offer immediate assistance because it was a Sunday. The incident sparked widespread online discussion about the safety risks for professionals traveling internationally with expensive gear.

Two Indian photographers have shared a frustrating experience after camera equipment worth around Rs 40 lakh was allegedly stolen during their trip to Italy. Their account has gone viral on social media, particularly because of their claim that they struggled to get immediate help from the local police after the theft.

The two photographers said their professional photography gear, including expensive cameras, lenses and other equipment, was stolen while they were in Italy. The reported loss amounted to nearly Rs 40 lakh, representing a major financial setback for professionals whose work depends on specialised and costly equipment.

In a video documenting their ordeal, the photographers explained that they approached the police after discovering the theft. However, according to their account, they were told they could not receive immediate assistance because it was Sunday. The photographers described the experience as “the most frustrating”, with the alleged response from authorities becoming one of the biggest talking points after their video spread online.

Check the viral video here:

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The incident drew strong reactions on social media, with many users expressing sympathy for the photographers over the loss of equipment worth lakhs. Several commenters were also surprised by the claim that they could not get immediate help to deal with a reported theft because of the day of the week.

The viral account has also sparked a wider discussion about the challenges faced by photographers, filmmakers and content creators travelling internationally with expensive professional equipment. Cameras and lenses can cost several lakhs, and losing an entire kit can disrupt assignments, affect upcoming projects and create a significant financial burden.

Users also discussed the importance of protecting costly gear while travelling, particularly in unfamiliar locations. Many highlighted precautions such as securing equipment carefully, purchasing appropriate insurance and using tracking devices where possible.

The photographers' experience has resonated online because it combines a substantial loss with the alleged difficulty of seeking help in a foreign country. As their video continues to circulate, their claim that police assistance was unavailable immediately because it was Sunday has generated widespread outrage and renewed concerns about safety and support for travellers carrying high-value professional equipment.

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